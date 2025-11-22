EDITORIAL | G20 boycott suggests US is on wrong side of history

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The fraught countdown to South Africa hosting the G20 leaders’ summit in Johannesburg this week was intensified by the imploding relationship between US President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A new low-water mark was reached when White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt made the insulting claim that Ramaphosa was “running his mouth” for suggesting the US was having a change of heart about attending the summit. Only the presence of the most junior US officials at the event would send the right message, and that was always the plan, she insisted.

It’s an unseemly spat that speaks to more than a mere clash of personalities. Without exaggerating the historical significance of the standoff, not to mention the personal antipathy between two very different leaders, what is decided at the G20 is vital to the future of a world hobbled by deepening inequality, persistent poverty, and a glaring lack of multilateral consensus about where the planet should be heading.

In Ramaphosa and Trump, two very different visions of the future present themselves.

South Africa, of course, has been singled out for the most severe punishment. The diplomatic onslaught began when Pretoria refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and continued when the country approached the International Court of Justice about Israel’s war in Gaza.

In Trump’s view, as encapsulated in his Make America Great Again slogan, the US is the world’s last remaining superpower — and don’t you forget it. He intends capitalising on US military might and economic muscle to ensure we recognise the ever-present threat, and cower accordingly. Even his closest allies in Nato have been given the cold shoulder in his bid to fashion the world in his own bullying image.

In Trump’s tunnel-vision outlook, countries that refuse to bow and scrape to Washington face either the threat of outright military action — with Venezuela the latest to find itself caught in the US’s sights — or punitive tariffs that stunt and discourage domestic growth. Also targeted are global institutions, so the UN, the World Health Organisation, and a wide range of other international agencies similarly face the Trump bludgeon. Anything seen to detract from the aura of US omnipotence is to be opposed, vilified and ostracised.

To remedy the presumed defect in our national make-up that led us to make these decisions, we were slapped with punitive tariffs — relaxed slightly this week to allow local citrus to repopulate the superpower's barren supermarket shelves.

Perversely, the G20 offered Trump the chance to state loud and clear by his absence, in case we didn’t already know, that he hates South Africa. But why? Could it be that our country’s imperfect striving towards justice, equality and sustainability is anathema to how he views the world — as an eternal contest between imperial overlords and peripheral weaklings? The G20 also offered Trump the chance to state his opposition to matters important to developing countries such as ours. Financing the transition to cleaner forms of energy, debt relief for the poorest countries, trade and developmental assistance — all these are regarded as inimical to the US’s interests.

As Trump contemplates his isolation this weekend, he would do well to ponder a world shifting beneath his feet. The rise of China and India as economic superpowers, the growing threat to global peace and security posed by a belligerent Russia and Israel, the emergence of resource giants such as Saudi Arabia, and the growing demands by African countries for their rightful place at the international table all speak of a world with multiple centres of power, whose citizens insist on inclusion and a share of the prosperity globalisation claims to offer.

So when Ramaphosa welcomed world leaders to Johannesburg this week, he may well have been justified in his view that he and South Africa are on the right side of history. And the absence of the US from the event — represented by an empty chair at Nasrec — is illustrative of a global behemoth that could do so much to improve the world we live in, but instead chooses to present itself as a caricature of wanton power and privilege.