Mampara of the week: Brown Mogotsi

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi testifies before the Madlanga commission at the Brigette Mabandla College in Pretoria.

It was never in doubt that this one is a clown of epic proportions. But this week, Brown Mogotsi pushed the envelope beyond imagination.

Appearing before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, Mogosipper unashamedly admitted to deliberately lying under oath. Apparently, his supposed duties as a spy required him to lie about just about anything under the sun — including his own birthday.

“In circumstances in executing my duties, I have to lie,” he told the commissioners, keeping a straight face.

This buffoon brazenly repeated the lies, even when Justice Madlanga suggested to him that “an oath is meaningless to you”.

Justice Madlanga, please throw a perjury charge at this Mgosimpara!