Mampara of the week: Collins Letsoalo

Remember how Collins Letsoalo told all and sundry that he was the best person in the world to run the already ruined Road Accident Fund? File photo.

This one has serious delusions of grandeur. His exaggerated sense of importance is beyond measure.

This week the buffoon snubbed parliament’s Scopa, arguing he did not reside at a “postal address”, even though the summons had been emailed to him. Now the national legislature is, correctly, planning criminal charges against the overblown mampara.

In Sotho/Tswana, Letsoalo means conscience, but his has long ago left without him noticing.