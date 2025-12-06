Mampara of the week: Imogen Mashazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Appearing before the Madlanga commission this week, Imogen Mashazi, the former city manager of Ekurhuleni, did and said many things to qualify for this week’s Mampara honours.

First, she displayed jaw-dropping disdain and disrespect for the commission by fidgeting with her mobile phone while on the witness stand.

No sooner had she been called to order by evidence leader Mahlape Sello than she tried to spring another antic — attempting to corral an alleged rape victim into her defence arsenal. But Sello would have none of that, calling Mashazi out for attempting to subject the alleged rape victim to secondary abuse.

The bling-loving Mampara ended up with well-deserved egg on her face.