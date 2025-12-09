EDITORIAL | While some children anticipate toys and treats, some wish only for safety and healing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The letter is written in the small, careful handwriting of an eight-year-old, yet it carries a message far beyond her years. “Dear Santa, please can I live by Bobbi Bear forever … please also make all my pain go away before Christmas.” At a time when most children are dreaming of toys and treats, this child is wishing only for safety and healing.

Her words reflect a reality that many children in KwaZulu-Natal face. When home becomes unsafe, they turn to Operation Bobbi Bear, a human rights organisation in Amanzimtoti that offers immediate protection and support. Its director, Eureka Olivier, says children arrive at all hours, brought in by police, hospitals or community members who know the organisation will not turn them away.

Some children stay for a single night, others for several days, and many for longer, depending on social workers and on whether a safe relative can be found. Once a child has been hurt within their own home, sending them back is not an option. Bobbi Bear becomes a temporary haven while a better future is arranged.

Olivier says her heart broke when she read the little girl’s letter. She sees in the child’s eyes the grief of a childhood interrupted. While the team cannot erase what happened, they can offer care, consistency and the reassurance that the child is not to blame.

During the festive season the need for Bobbi Bear’s work grows. Social pressures rise, tempers flare and homes under strain often become more volatile. Every year the organisation sees an increase in children seeking help at this time.

Fourteen children are living on the property and at least 10 will spend Christmas there. While many families prepare meals and gifts, the team prepares emergency bags, checks near-empty cupboards and ensures they have enough supplies to get through the weeks ahead.

Food is what the organisation needs most urgently. With children arriving unexpectedly, basic groceries disappear quickly. Long-life milk, cereal, simple meals, spreads and toiletries are always in short supply. Supermarket vouchers make it possible to respond immediately when a new child arrives with urgent needs, such as formula or nappies.

Every child who enters receives an essential care bag and a Bobbi Bear teddy for comfort. The bags include items that support both their wellbeing and the early stages of the protection process. Children are encouraged to express themselves in whichever way helps them feel understood and supported.

The work is emotionally heavy, yet the staff remain committed. Many have been there for more than 20 years, driven by the belief that every child deserves safety, justice and a voice. They walk with each child through the difficult steps that follow, staying involved to ensure the system does not fail them again.

As the holiday season unfolds, it is worth remembering the children whose greatest wish is simply to feel safe. Operation Bobbi Bear stands in the gap for them, offering hope where there once was none. Their work deserves recognition and support, especially now, when the need grows and the resources shrink.

If Santa cannot ease every pain, perhaps we can help lighten the load carried by those who protect the children who need it most.