Mampara of the week: Mahlengi Bhengu

Sunday Times Hogarth

ANC National spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsirii. (Freddy Mavunda)

The ANC, a financial delinquent of a party, held its mammoth national general council jamboree at Birchwood in Boksburg last week.

The party’s long-suffering staffers held a protest outside the venue to bring attention to yet another month of unpaid salaries.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu admitted the party was in financial trouble but, astonishingly, suggested the ANC wouldn’t be broke if it were a corrupt organisation that dipped into government coffers.

Whoa, sis! Are you seriously suggesting we should applaud your party for not stealing taxpayers’ money to fund its activities? Refraining from theft should be the foundational ethical principle of the party leading the government, not an act to be applauded, you Mampara.

