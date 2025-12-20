IVOR CHIPKIN | A quiet, bureaucratic transition to effective governance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa is on the cusp of a new transition, rationalising and professionalising its public administration. A bill that has just passed the National Council of Provinces will divest politicians of control of administrative tasks in government departments, especially the power to appoint civil servants and make operational decisions. All it needs now is the assent of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This reform will make state capture practices more difficult and create the foundations of a capable state.

For decades, South African governance has been characterised by a debilitating entanglement of politics and administration. The ANC, inheriting a fragmented and racially stratified bureaucracy in 1994, confronted a civil service dominated by officials of the old regime. Bound by the terms of the negotiated settlement, which protected employment and pensions, the new government turned instead to political means of asserting control. The 1994 Public Service Act gave ministers discretion over recruitment and operational decision-making in their departments. This decision, though understandable at the time, sowed the seeds of chronic instability.

The consequences became clear early on. Directors-general and other senior officials could not perform their duties unless ministers delegated authority; many ministers did not. High turnover, factional interference, and conflicts between political bosses and administrators became defining features of departmental life. As party divisions widened in the 2000s, especially during and after the ANC’s 2007 Polokwane conference, the public service was drawn into internal factional battles. Under Jacob Zuma, political deployment metastasised into overt capture, with ministers and boards stacking state institutions with pliant figures who enabled corruption and shielded politically connected actors from investigation.

As a result, South Africa developed what might be called a simulacrum of a civil service: officials bearing administrative titles but functioning either as political operatives or as bureaucrats without real authority. This administrative hollowing-out helps explain why hospitals fail to deliver basic care, infrastructure projects stall, and critical institutions like the police and prosecuting authority falter. Contrary to the common view that South Africa’s crisis stems from a uniquely venal political class or the lingering colonial logics of bureaucracy, the deeper problem lies in the failure to create a clear boundary between political leadership and administrative authority.

The Public Service Amendment Bill aims to correct this structural flaw. By removing ministers’ discretionary powers over human resource management and operational decision-making and vesting those powers directly in senior officials, the bill reinstates a classic principle of modern administration: politicians set policy; administrators implement it. This principle, rooted in long-standing global administrative traditions, has underpinned capable states worldwide. It has rarely taken hold in postcolonial Africa, where administrations are often politicised, personalised, or treated as mere instruments of party power.

If enacted, the amendment will not magically transform South Africa’s public service. Many senior officials are themselves political appointees nearing the end of their careers. The bill also leaves unresolved key questions about how new officials will be recruited and how merit-based appointments will be operationalised. Yet it will change the incentive structure of government. Ministers will no longer be able to micro-manage departments or appoint loyalists into strategic positions. As service delivery becomes an increasingly salient electoral issue and as coalition politics forces greater accountability, the political class may become more inclined to support deeper reforms: entrance examinations, professional training regimes and performance-based promotions. These measures could finally gain momentum in a depoliticised administrative environment.

This third transition also has broader implications. In contrast to certain currents of postcolonial and decolonial theory, which view state institutions primarily as colonial residues to be subverted or transcended, the reform recognises the inherent value of administrative institutions and the necessity of separating political contestation from the sober routines of governance. Critics like Andries du Toit and Andrew Chapman note that popular intellectual trends often frame postcolonial governance in Manichean terms —despotism from above, democracy from below — leaving little analytic room for the real, negotiated operations of administrative life. The South African reform implicitly rejects this dichotomy. It affirms the importance of institutional design, administrative competence, and the mundane but essential work of converting policy into practice.

Globally, the reform offers a counterpoint to concerns about the crisis of governance in progressive democracies. Contrary to attributions of state failure to excessive proceduralism or obstructionist “vetocracy”, South Africa’s experience suggests that progressive governments often struggle because they repoliticise administrations instead of safeguarding their autonomy. Effective democratic governance depends on the professional integrity of the civil service.

If South Africa succeeds in institutionalising this administrative turn, it may not only strengthen its own democracy but also offer an instructive model for other nations navigating democratic consolidation after liberation struggles, revolutions, or authoritarian rule. This third transition, quiet, bureaucratic and easily overlooked, may prove to be the most consequential yet.