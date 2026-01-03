CARTOON | Best of 2025 cartoon compilation, part 1

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sunday Times cartoonist Brandan Reynolds is away on a hard-earned break and will return to work on Monday January 12. This week we bring you part 1 of his Best of 2025 cartoon compilation, featuring some of the encounters faced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, US President Donald Trump, former president Thabo Mbeki and acting police minister Firoz Cachalia.