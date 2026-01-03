Q&A with Border Management Authority commissioner and CEO Mike Masiapato

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The arrest of Zama Zamas implicated in the recent Bekkersdal massacre has again highlighted the weakness of South Africa’s border management. Chris Barron asked Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner and CEO Mike Masiapato the following:

When are we going to get serious about border control?

That is something the political leadership must decide. We as the BMA are doing the best we can with the capacity we have. Ultimately, investment in border management and addressing illegal migration is something that needs to be decided on. For now there is still no clarity about whether we are supposed to be serious about it or not.

Is this why, as you said the other day, South Africa’s border infrastructure is falling apart?

Yes, indeed. If you visit any of our ports, you will realise that infrastructurally we are very much in a shameful state. You even have better infrastructure in terms of some of our ports in our neighbouring countries. If you go to Maseru Bridge and look at our port infrastructure versus Lesotho, they’re better off. If you go to Ficksburg, look at our ports and look at Lesotho. They’re better off. If you go to Beit Bridge…

Are mass shootings like the massacre in Bekkersdal the result of poor border control?

Yes, that contributes. This is not a secret. We know that when we talk about illegal mining, Basothos, Zimbabweans and Mozambicans are leading. If you look at most of the gang-related fights that happen in places on the western side of Joburg, they are driven by gangs that originate in Lesotho and then come this side.

Would you agree that weak border control also facilitates the mass smuggling of illegal firearms that are fuelling gang violence across South Africa?

As much as we have started doing the work and are starting to have a bit of an impact, that is exactly what is happening.

Is enough being spent on technology?

Even if we talk about technology, we must talk about it from the foot soldier’s point of view. BMA has 600 border guards for 4,470km of land border line. So as we talk about the need for investment in technology, technology requires foot soldiers to respond when you see people crossing illegally. So when we talk about technology, I agree. But…

How are you doing on this front?

Currently, we only have four drones.

That’s appalling, isn’t it?

That is where we are. That is why I am saying that this issue of border control requires South Africa to introspect and decide whether it is indeed something they really want to do. Remember that when you talk about border management, particularly around issues of illegal migration, there are people who believe that we don’t need these borders; we are one continent. Then you have others who say we need to make sure there is proper border management and some element of investment in this space. Those two contradictory realities make it difficult for the country to have a clear position.

Are you saying that for us to have properly managed borders, the government needs to come to the party?

South Africa must come to the party. It must take a decision. Are they wanting proper border management? Are they wanting to deal with illegal migration and smuggling? Once they’re clear about that, then they will invest in this environment.