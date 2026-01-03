REMEREDZAYI GUDYANGA | Australia moves first with under-16 social media ban, forcing a global reckoning

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Australia has a habit of arriving at the future ahead of the rest of the world. Long before others count down to midnight, Australians are already welcoming the new year. It is fitting, then, that Australia has become the first country to take a decisive step into uncertain digital territory by banning social media access for children under the age of 16.

The ban applies to 10 major social media platforms: TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, Reddit, Threads, Twitch and Kick.

Commonly referred to as the “Social Media Ban”, the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024 amends the Online Safety Act 2021 by introducing a mandatory minimum age of 16 for holding accounts on designated social media platforms. The act came into effect on December 10 2025 at midnight Australian time, intensifying a global debate that speaks directly to education, childhood development, and the growing struggle for attention in modern classrooms.

From an educational perspective, the potential benefits of such a ban are readily apparent. Teachers across South Africa and elsewhere increasingly work with learners whose attention spans are visibly shorter, whose reading endurance is limited and whose learning habits favour speed over depth.

Generation Alpha — raised on short videos, instant feedback and endless scrolling — often enters classrooms with minds already conditioned for constant stimulation.

Many specialists attribute these challenges to the dopamine-driven design of social media platforms. Millennials, now educators and parents, are not immune either, with many openly acknowledging their own struggles with focus, screen dependence and cognitive overload. In this context, limiting social media access may provide learners with the mental space needed to re-engage in sustained thinking, concentration and meaningful learning.

Long before Australia acted, organisations such as Smartphone Free Childhood (SFC), with missions across the globe — including the UK and South Africa — have called for decisive action to protect children from the effects of dopamine-driven social media platforms. SFC-SA is likely to lead advocacy for similar measures in South Africa.

Their argument is straightforward: childhood is too precious to be consumed by excessive social media use. As the organisation proclaims, “Let the brain develop first!” Many experts agree that reducing early exposure may support healthier cognitive and emotional development.

Beyond cognition and attention, there are significant well-being considerations. Social media exposes young people to cyberbullying, unrealistic social comparisons and continuous performance pressures, all of which spill over into school life. Anxiety, low self-esteem, and behavioural difficulties increasingly shape classroom dynamics.

For education systems already under strain — characterised by large class sizes and limited psychosocial support — a reduction in these pressures may be viewed as a welcome intervention.

However, the limitations of a ban are equally substantial. Social media has become an informal learning environment, particularly for learners in under-resourced contexts. It often provides access to peer support, educational content, and global perspectives that formal schooling does not always deliver.

In South Africa, where inequalities in schooling remain pronounced, a broad restriction risks deepening divides by removing accessible learning opportunities without offering viable alternatives. Some educators have also found ways to connect with learners through social media, whether by sharing short educational videos or fostering creativity through content creation — an increasingly viable career pathway for young people.

The ban also raises questions of fundamental rights, including freedom of expression — particularly in contexts such as the US, where First Amendment considerations are central. Some argue that final decisions regarding access should rest with parents rather than the state.

Passing a law and enforcing it are two very different matters. The Australian legislation requires the 10 major platforms to block underage users or face fines of at least half a billion rand. Enforcing similar measures in South Africa would present significant challenges.

Age-verification systems raise serious concerns about privacy, data protection and exclusion. Many learners may lack the documentation or digital stability such systems require. Schools could find themselves navigating complex tensions between policy compliance, parental expectations, and learners’ lived realities — often without adequate guidance or support. Moreover, persistent challenges in the South African schooling system, such as inequality, overcrowded classrooms, and high dropout rates, may be more pressing than a national social media ban.

More fundamentally, prohibition alone may not address the deeper educational task of developing self-regulation. Generation Alpha will eventually return to digital spaces, and without deliberate guidance, patterns of distraction and dependency may simply re-emerge later.

Perhaps education should move beyond restriction towards equipping learners with critical digital literacy, ethical awareness, and the ability to manage attention in a world designed to fragment it. In South Africa, a search for a “middle ground” may be more appropriate.

Some schools have already become phone-free zones for learners, while others have restricted access to certain platforms to protect them. Parents and guardians could also be supported through workshops that raise awareness of the risks associated with unregulated social media access by minors.

Australia’s decision has thrown down a gauntlet, and the debate it has sparked is unlikely to be polite or brief. There will be robust disagreement, sharp critique and competing visions of what childhood and education should look like in the digital age. The irony is difficult to ignore: much of this debate will unfold on the very platforms now deemed too harmful for children.

Perhaps that is the clearest sign that the conversation is long overdue. Let the debate begin — or rather, let it intensify.

• Dr Remeredzayi Gudyanga is a lecturer in curriculum studies in the Faculty of Education at the University of the Free State.