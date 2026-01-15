EDITORIAL | Restoring normalcy after the rains must be a priority

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mkhesani Chauke, a cleaner at Luaname, said it was going to be impossible for pupils to get to school due to widespread flooding.

As pupils across the country embark on the first day of school, spare a thought for learners in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga who are unable to attend classes due to ongoing heavy rainfall and flooding.

Persistent rain and flooding in Mopani, Vhembe and parts of the Sekhukhune, Waterberg and Capricorn districts, which began over the weekend, have severely affected communities. Infrastructure has been damaged, leaving some areas completely cut off.

The National Disaster Management Centre said on Wednesday that 19 fatalities had been recorded as a result of the persistent rains, with Mpumalanga accounting for 14 deaths and Limpopo five.

In Gunda village in Limpopo, residents reported that destroyed bridges and impassable roads have effectively trapped the community, raising serious concerns about access to emergency services, food supplies and school transport.

Flooding has also wreaked havoc in Mpumalanga, forcing SANParks to restrict access to the Kruger National Park. Several gates were closed and campers relocated to less saturated areas while park staff monitored conditions to ensure visitor safety.

Flooding has caused major disruptions to services in the Mopani and Vhembe districts, damaging infrastructure and limiting access to several clinics.

“Overflowing rivers and washed-away bridges have made it difficult for healthcare workers and community members to reach facilities. Emergency Medical Services are also struggling to respond in some villages,” Limpopo health department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said.

A number of clinics in Tswinga, De Hoop, Duvhuledza and Tshipise were partially or fully inaccessible due to erosion, flooding and damaged roads.

Some villages have become unreachable for emergency responses. Power outages caused by damaged electricity infrastructure are further hindering service delivery at certain health centres.

The heavy rains have led the Limpopo education department to instruct teachers in the Vhembe and Mopani districts not to reopen schools, to ensure the safety of pupils and educators in affected areas.

The department said recent floods have disrupted food deliveries and will also affect scholar transport for pupils who live far from their schools.

It is reassuring to hear Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba confirm that residents in the affected areas are not on their own. She acknowledged that the province is facing a state of disaster in several districts, requiring an urgent and coordinated response from both provincial and national government.

Ramathuba said government has mobilised rescue teams and advised that pupils in severely affected areas should not be compelled to attend school until adequate support is in place.

The priority should be the urgent evacuation of residents who need to be moved to safer areas, especially as the South African Weather Service has issued warnings of up to level 9 for continued heavy rainfall, with flood conditions expected to persist until Saturday. This would help prevent further loss of life.

Once the floods subside, the immediate challenge will be to ensure affected communities receive assistance so that their lives can return to normal, and that critical infrastructure such as schools, roads and clinics is restored.

We hope that MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Basikopo Makamu responds positively to Ramathuba’s instruction that he oversees a comprehensive assessment of the situation, including evaluating damage and costs, to formulate an effective recovery strategy.

This may include invoking disaster provisions and requesting assistance from the National Disaster Management Centre.

We hope the centre will respond swiftly to the province’s request for assistance so that normalcy can be restored as soon as possible.

The urgent approach to restore normalcy is what is seen to be happening in Mpumalanga, where its public works, roads and transport MEC Thulasizwe Thomo assessed the damage on the Karino-Kanyamazane road on Tuesday after recent heavy rainfall.

His department has established an alternative route and the focus now shifts to restoring stability and connectivity for affected communities and businesses.

The swift and decisive approach by the provinces to this natural disaster should be applauded.