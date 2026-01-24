Mampara of the week: Julius Mkhwanazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended EMPD acting chief Brig Julius Mkhwanazi appears before the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on December 3 2025. File photo.

The water-guzzling, bucket-sweating Ekurhuleni metro police department chief Julius Mkhwanazi was back in the hot seat this week. This time he appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing police corruption.

In nonchalant form, Mkhwanazi admitted to his close relationship with alleged criminal underworld kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. He described it as a “brotherhood”, forged after he fell under Matlala’s spell on viewing the tender tycoon’s portraits hanging on office walls at Medicare24’s premises.

From there, Mkhwanazi ensured Cat coined it through lucrative tenders running into the millions.

With cops like these, who needs crooks?