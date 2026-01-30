EDITORIAL | It’s time for Ramaphosa to wield the axe against Mchunu and others in his party

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While President Cyril Ramaphosa's directive demanding action against those implicated at the Madlanga commission appears decisive, one must not forget he has failed to punish some in his party who benefited from state capture, says the writer. File photo.

While the move by President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding action by our “good” law enforcement against individuals who have been implicated in corruption and fraud at the Madlanga commission will be welcomed by many South Africans, we should not direct any praise towards the No 1.

On Thursday, following the jaw-dropping testimony of Hawks KwaZulu-Natal boss Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, which left many South Africans disgusted at the levels of incompetence and the sheer audacity of the police, Ramaphosa issued an order to law enforcement to act swiftly to investigate and charge nine police heads and Ekurhuleni municipal security cluster personnel.

These individuals have, for the past few months of the inquiry, been found wanting, clearly having played a part in the dismantling of this critical component to the country’s state security.

The president said he expects all law enforcement agencies and other relevant criminal justice institutions to act with speed in implementing the recommendations of the commission’s interim report. He argued that immediate action will help restore public trust and strengthen operational capacity in the affected state entities tasked with fighting crime and corruption.

While the intervention appears decisive, it raises serious concerns about law enforcement investigating itself, given entrenched corruption, hierarchy and a culture of closing ranks within the police. There are legitimate questions about conflicts of interest, intimidation and whether investigators will genuinely expose the full extent of the rot.

The allegations against the president’s lieutenant, Senzo Mchunu, continue to pile up. Surely it stands to reason that if the president can make a directive to an independent body such as the police and Ipid, he should be able to take action against Mchunu?

What has been made clear by the testimonies at both the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee is that the rot in law enforcement and state security persists and far exceeds the lifespan of the political task team.

What we have come to understand about the police is the natural tendency to close ranks. The policing structure, much like that of the military, is one of conformance and adherence. A general, even retired, will always command the respect of his subordinates, which can lead to intimidation.

The acting police minister and the police commissioner must consider this when making a decision on who will take on these cases.

This directive by Ramaphosa proves one thing: when necessary (according to his own conscience), the president can enforce action. It then stands to reason that the president must also act within his own party.

The allegations against the president’s lieutenant, Senzo Mchunu, continue to pile up. Surely it stands to reason that if the president can make a directive to an independent body such as the police and Ipid, he should be able to take action against Mchunu?

This action would not require a protracted investigation, but it would rather show his commitment to rid the institution and his own party of criminality. One must not forget that the president has failed to punish some within his party who benefited from years of state capture.

It is now time to show the same devotion to ridding us of corrupt politicians who have made the environment fertile for these audacious and corrupt cops. Taking one step forward and one step back does very little to inspire confidence.