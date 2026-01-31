CARTOON | Batohi will be remembered for making history — and missing opportunities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Outgoing national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi is the only NDPP to have served out a term of office.

The end of January marks the end of the term of office of Shamila Batohi as the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

There is much that has gone right during her tenure as the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). For a start, Batohi came through a thorough and transparent process. During her years in office she managed to force out bad elements and remnants of state capture and made decent appointments to assist her in restoring the credibility of the NPA.

As she departs, she will be remembered for being the only NDPP to have served out a term of office. Her predecessors left with a cloud hanging over their heads and some were forced out of office.

However, her term of office will also be remembered as an era of missed opportunities. The biggest opportunity she squandered was to not use the political air cover she enjoyed to crack high-profile cases such as those arising from the state capture commission of inquiry.

(Brandan Reynolds)

Her inability to continue with her evidence at the recent board of inquiry into the fitness of South Gauteng prosecutions boss Andrew Chauke to hold office, due to the absence of legal representation, is also concerning.

Batohi has expressed confidence in her successor, Andy Mothibi, who was appointed as the national director of public prosecutions by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the beginning on January.

“Fighting for justice is an ongoing battle. There is much to be done, and I have no doubt that with advocate Mothibi at the helm, the staff of the NPA remain resolute in their dedication to his leadership in advancing justice and the rule of law,” she said.