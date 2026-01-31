Mampara of the week: Lesetja Senona

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria.

Remember Vuyisile Ndzeku, Mr “What I know, I don’t remember” from the Zondo commission? Well, he found himself a mate this week at the Madlanga commission.

His name is Lesetja Senona, the disgraceful major-general leading the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal.

During his week-long appearance, Senonampara’s default response was “I don’t recall” as commissioners grilled him on serious allegations of fraternising with criminals, stolen cocaine and his son’s shady business dealings.

At times he played semantics, telling commissioners, “I know I am already in trouble.” With an SAPS probe hanging over your head, you major buffoon, your troubles are only beginning!