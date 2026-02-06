TOM EATON | Someone has to fill Steenhuisen’s shoes — and this silence ...

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA leader John Steenhuisen announces his withdrawal from the party’s leadership race during a media briefing at Riverside Hotel in Durban on February 4 2026. This decision comes after internal leadership disputes within the Democratic Alliance. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

John Steenhuisen’s decision to — excuse me while I reach for this script and find my spectacles — not seek re-election as leader of Democratic Alliance, a choice he has made entirely on his own without prompting from anyone and definitely not Helen Zille, has been met with a curious and perhaps significant silence.

Of course, a few of his current and former colleagues have written a few thoughts about the end of the Steenhuisen era. I would recommend Mbali Ntuli’s analysis, free to read on X and Facebook, but beyond the DA’s inner circle and the few journalists who sometimes sparred with it, the response to Steenhuisen’s departure seems to be the sort of brief, blank stare you give to an empty Steri Stumpie bottle being blown slowly across a pavement.

I don’t say this to besmirch or belittle Steenhuisen as a politician. No, he did that all by himself when he appointed Roman Cabanac as his chief of staff.

It’s also entirely reasonable, given what else is in the headlines right now, that people can’t find the emotional bandwidth to get excited about the leader of a party that represents just under 9% of voting-age South Africans.

Still, I find our collective silence interesting for two reasons.

The fact that he is hurrying off the stage into the wings without being showered with dead cats and rotten fruits suggests that the party has handled its crisis comms extremely well.

The first is that the DA is clearly very good at damage control and reputation management.

Steenhuisen was not well liked, even among DA voters. Now, leaving under a cloud and the whiff of scandal, it would have been reasonable to expect an outpouring of mockery or at least schadenfreude. The fact that he is hurrying off the stage into the wings without being showered with dead cats and rotten fruit suggests that the party has handled its crisis comms extremely well.

The second notable thing about the lack of response is that it suggests Steenhuisen’s departure matters to almost nobody.

I don’t mean this as a dig. On the contrary, in a peculiar sort of way it might even speak well of the DA.

The way I see it, the DA’s current support base inhabits three tents.

In the first — and by far the smallest — there are those who support the party’s ideological foundations; people who can tell you exactly what the DA’s policies and positions are, and who engage in debates about liberalism, the free market and why freedom of speech is essential except when it comes to talking about Israel and Donald Trump.

In the second, slightly larger tent, there are those voters you might have met in person or online, who refer to Helen Zille as “Helen” as if she’s a close personal friend, and who believe that she is something between a forensic pathologist and an avenging angel.

For the last few years they have also talked about “John”, and it’s possible they’ll now start discussing “Geordin”, but ultimately they are Zille fans who see her as the founding member and spiritual leader of a sort of moral regeneration movement.

Dwarfing these two tents, however, is the third, containing what I would argue is the overwhelming majority of DA voters.

These are not star-struck fans stuck in parasocial relationships with “Helen”. They’re not ideologies, or Classical Liberals™. They’re not even necessarily interested in politics.

What they’re interested in is having their bins collected, their streets lit and kept free of potholes and trash, their water kept safe, reliable and plentiful; and for their own reasons they believe that the DA is the party most likely to provide those things.

In short, I suspect that the large majority of DA voters really doesn’t care which suit is sitting behind the desk in the corner office as long as the machine keeps working and the rhetoric doesn’t veer too far right (or left).

Some might have found Steenhuisen crass and clumsy, or worried about the extent to which he lost his spine once he got his ministerial post. Others might have remembered his parliamentary speeches as chief whip fondly, or given him credit for his Moonshot Pact. But I suspect that all of these were mostly decorative: if Steenhuisen is being thought of at all, right now, it is merely in terms of who his successor might be and how quietly they will feed lubrication into the gears of the machine.

On one level, this suggests that the DA has managed to do what almost no other party in South Africa has achieved so far: winning repeat votes based on performance rather than personality.

Then again, it’s also a reminder of just how incredibly low the bar is in local politics. When your competition is the ANC, or MK Party, or any of the other endless yappers, simply doing your job adequately can look like excellence, and John Steenhuisen can like a leader.

Well, sort of …