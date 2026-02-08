Doors open for 2026’s new batch of students, but not without strain

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the higher education academic year kicks off this week, the competition for admission and the institutions’ capacity to accommodate students are laid bare.

On Friday the University of Johannesburg (UJ) welcomed the 2026 first-year cohort, the select 2.5% chosen from 450,000 applications.

Prof Letlhokwa Mpedi, vice-chancellor and principal of UJ, said this mismatch requires a different approach to what being educated means and what it should serve.

“As a society, TVETs, we need to be practical and consider other avenues such as TVETs with the same enthusiasm as we do universities. There are many other valuable skills that the economy needs that do not require a university degree, such as plumbing,” Mpedi said.

Only 11,200 students were admitted, in practical terms, fewer than three out of every 100 prospective students secured a place.

“As an African university with a global perspective, we are uniquely positioned to lead research that centres the experiences and insights of the Global South. Our research continues to push boundaries, driven by our values of impact, innovation, inclusivity and integrity. We leverage advanced technologies as tools to advance sustainable living and address the pressing challenges of our digital age.

“Our achievements continue to reflect this remarkable trajectory. We are ranked number 1 in South Africa and on the African continent among universities younger than 50 years worldwide, according to the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings, reaching 60th place globally. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, UJ achieved its best-ever performance, soaring to 23rd place globally ― a remarkable climb of 13 places from our 2024 position.

“We remain firmly positioned as the number 1 university in South Africa and Africa. Out of 2,318 institutions evaluated worldwide, UJ now stands among the top 30 universities globally,” said Mpedi.

Addressing students at the AW Muller stadium, Mpedi encouraged them to immerse themselves in the academic experience.

“Your presence here is even more significant when considered against the backdrop of South Africa’s socioeconomic challenges and the ongoing struggle for educational access,” he said.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UJ’s chancellor, called on the students to feed their hunger for knowledge.

“Be inquisitive and curious, only then will you learn and thrive. Also have integrity, for instance, never copy. We now have AI and everything that can tempt you, but if you don’t master knowledge it will not mean anything,” she said.

TimesLIVE