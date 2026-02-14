CARTOON | Another Sona ticks boxes but does little to inspire confidence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As President Ramaphosa addressed a joint sitting of parliament at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, residents of Gauteng were scrounging for water.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his state of the nation address (Sona) this week, an event that has become a national ritual of big promises, ringing declarations and impressive-sounding numbers that will be all but forgotten when the next address rolls around.

It was his ninth since the 2018 “Thuma Mina” speech, which stirred a sense of renewal but ultimately gave way to the grim reality of South Africa’s predicament, frustrating the country’s high hopes and leaving disappointment in its wake.

(Brandan Reynolds)

Crucially, what was missing on Thursday night was a clear, detailed plan to grow the economy — with measurable deliverables and timelines.

In sum, the address tried to pull off the difficult task of pleasing all stakeholders across the sectors of society as well as the government of national unity.

With the 2026 local government elections on the horizon, this could be the Sona that makes or breaks the Ramaphosa administration.