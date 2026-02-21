GUGU LOURIE | Smart tracking could stop police guns feeding South Africa’s violent crime wave

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The illegal firearms that were confiscated in a Western Cape police raid earlier this month.

Every week, the SAPS releases the tally from its latest anti-crime operations.

The numbers are always staggering. According to the police, in the first week of February this year, 16,565 suspects were arrested and 147 illegal firearms were seized.

These numbers tell a story of a police force tackling crime.

But they also tell a darker story. For every illegal gun police take off the street, another government-issued firearm, licensed weapon, or illegal gun is falling into criminal hands.

While we celebrate the removal of 119 guns from circulation, reports indicate that an average of 1,800 government-issued firearms are lost or stolen every year. In the past five years, more than 3,400 SAPS firearms have been lost or stolen, with only 559 recovered.

These are the weapons used in cash-in-transit heists and the brutal murders that plague communities.

The regular disappearance of state-owned firearms and ammunition is a real threat to security.

In just six months between late 2023 and early 2024, the SAPS lost 371 police firearms and 17 assault rifles.

During that same period, a staggering 29,128 rounds of state ammunition were reported lost or stolen.

Where do these guns and bullets go?

These weapons likely fuel an illicit market that turns illegal miners and common criminals into paramilitary threats.

Many of these high-calibre weapons originate from state armouries, are stolen by organised crime syndicates, or are lost by careless police officers.

Currently, the SAPS relies on paper trails, bi-annual inspections and firearm retention cords to manage its arsenal.

Evidently, these measures have shortcomings.

A paper trail only tells you where a gun was, not where it is.

A retention cord can be cut.

This is where homegrown innovation enters the fray.

Vodacom Business, through its subsidiaries Mezzanine and IoT.nxt has developed Peacemaker, a holistic firearm management system that can upgrade the SAPS from analogue to digital operations.

Peacemaker uses Internet of Things (IoT) technology to provide real-time visibility of firearms via a secure cloud platform.

Imagine a service pistol equipped with a tracking device. A commander can see its location and its status and even detect if it has been discharged. If a weapon is stolen, it doesn’t just disappear into a police docket; it can be tracked and recovered quickly by simply using the aptly named Peacemaker.

The system acts as both a recovery tool and a deterrent against unauthorised use.

The Peacemaker provides a trail of accountability as firearms move through the system, flagging unusual patterns of activity that could indicate a weapon is being diverted into illegal channels.

It transforms a static object into a data point, allowing authorities to move from reactive reporting to proactive monitoring.

Imagine if this solution were adopted for mass tracking of state-owned firearms. Peacemaker can also be used to track licensed firearms.

The impact would be enormous.

First, the diversion of state guns into the hands of criminals would be crippled.

Second, it would revolutionise incident response and officer safety. If a shot is fired, command centres would know instantly, enabling them to deploy backup to an officer in distress without waiting for a radio call.

Third, it would restore public trust. Every time a police station is robbed of its firearms, public confidence is shattered. Knowing that every state firearm is a “smart” asset, tracked and accounted for, would reassure citizens that the state is serious about its duty to protect.

For Vodacom, this represents a profound strategic opportunity.

Peacemaker allows Vodacom to cement its role as a partner in building a digital society.

Beyond the societal impact, state adoption of Peacemaker would provide a significant boost to Vodacom’s revenue diversification and growth.

With Vodacom’s IoT connections already reaching 11.1-million in 2025, a large-scale government contract for mass firearm tracking would create a substantial, recurring revenue stream from device connectivity, platform licensing and data analytics.

Furthermore, success in South Africa would open new opportunities abroad, as proven public safety solutions like Peacemaker could become valuable exports, driving future revenue growth.

The police are doing their best with outdated tools.

The minister of police has already indicated that tech is the future of keeping track of police guns.

That future is here. It is called Peacemaker.

By tracking every state firearm in real time, we can ensure that the only guns on our streets are those in the hands of those sworn to protect us, not those intent on doing us harm.