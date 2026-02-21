LETTERS | Jonas indulging in utopianism

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mcebisi Jonas's article about a united Africa to counter the global economic turbulence caused by Donald Trump falls within the realm of the utopian, writes Harry Sewlall in Parkmore.

Mcebisi Jonas writes with flair and academic exactitude and is always a pleasure to read. His piece “Africa needs to be united and nimble amid global turmoil” (February 8) reminded me of the assassinated Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and his dream of uniting this continent under the sign of a new African dollar.

While high on idealism, Jonas’s article about a united Africa to counter the global economic turbulence caused by Donald Trump (whom Jonas studiously avoids mentioning by name) fails to recognise the political realities facing Africa. Africa will remain a fragmented continent unless and until the AU ends the civil wars that have plagued some African nations long after gaining independence.

Like Gaddafi’s dream of one currency for a united Africa, Jonas’s article, unfortunately, falls within the realm of the utopian.

— Harry Sewlall, Parkmore

Only a black leader can save DA from extinction

The decision by John Steenhuisen not to seek a third term as federal leader of the DA provides the party with a significant opportunity for fundamental reform.

It remains unclear whether Steenhuisen was pressured to step aside following his public fallout with former DA federal finance head and minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment Deon George, who has since resigned from the party. The preceding controversies which were brought about by Steenhuisen and George’s public bickering have undoubtedly diminished the DA’s standing in South Africa’s body politic.

The allegations regarding the misuse of party credit cards placed the DA in a precarious political position. Although the DA federal legal commission cleared Steenhuisen of most allegations made by George, the political storm severely eroded the general public perception of the DA as a party holding the moral high ground compared to the ANC. Steenhuisen’s departure also creates a leadership dilemma for a party with aspirations to govern South Africa.

For years, the DA has grappled with issues of race and identity politics, particularly since absorbing remnants of the old National Party to form the Democratic Alliance, abandoning the previous name, the Democratic Party, in June 2000. Opponents of the DA from the left have long characterised the party as primarily concerned with white people’s interests, a narrative driven by the ANC and its offshoots, the EFF and the MK Party. Even ActionSA has adopted this line for political gain. To date the DA has struggled to firmly dispel this “lily-white” leadership narrative.

In my observation, the DA is actually the most inclusive and diverse political party in South Africa. However, a major concern remains: the federal leadership is predominantly white, while aspirant black leaders often find themselves limited to provincial and regional roles rather than growing into federal council leadership roles.

South Africans are angry with the ANC, and they are looking for an alternative government — Dr Lufuno Mulaudzi

Steenhuisen’s exit has now triggered a succession debate. Rumours suggest that Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube, Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga, minister of communications & digital technologies Solly Malatsi, and Western Cape premier Alan Winde, may have aspirations for the federal leader role, though Gwarube has publicly denied interest. In politics anything is possible, but it is questionable whether the potential successors can help the party grow beyond the 21.81% achieved in the 2024 general election.

Having already lost white right-wing voters to the FF Plus in 2019, the DA must now consider a strong, charismatic black leader to succeed Steenhuisen if it hopes to win a national election in the near future and remain relevant in our body politic.

The question remains: does the DA possess such a leader within its ranks? The party needs a figure capable of defending the DA in the public eye and demystifying opposition propaganda. It is in this context that I strongly believe the DA requires a brave and highly educated black leader whose appeal transcends racial lines, a leader who can champion a message of true inclusivity where race is no longer a political tool. If such a character cannot be found within the party, the DA may need to look outside its current structures to avoid political extinction. This cannot be a mere “black face” for the sake of votes; it must be a strong leader capable of asserting total control over the party.

South Africans are angry with the ANC, and they are looking for an alternative government. Finally, the DA risks wasting its opportunity within the government of national unity. By joining the GNU, the DA appears to have abandoned its critical role as the main opposition, leaving that space to the more chaotic MK Party.

Under Steenhuisen, the DA seems satisfied with the perks of ministerial office, allowing the GNU to become an extension of ANC policy rather than a platform for collective government policy agreement among the GNU partners.

The new DA leader must review the party’s participation in the GNU and the statement of intent to ensure it reflects the views of all partners. The message to the DA is clear: elect a strong, charismatic and highly educated black leader in the April 2025 elective federal congress — or face gradual extinction from the South African political landscape.

— Dr Lufuno Mulaudzi, historian and former trade unionist

Vote out hard times

I was attracted by the Sunday Times’s screaming headline, “CLUELESS!” (February 15). Just above that I noticed “WATER CRISIS” nestled against a red background.

Accompanying these disturbing headlines were people’s pictures, which told the same story but in different moods. Of interest was a picture of two men, one carrying what looked like a 5l carrier from fetching water and the other a bearded old man pushing a wheelbarrow carrying water containers. There was also a picture of an old lady seated on the side of a street in Melville holding a placard reading “Our taps are dry”.

This water crisis is national. Our top challenge is unemployment among our youth, a situation that can only be changed by voters. Then there is the “perverted judgment” of judge Selby Mbenenge also taking centre stage, promoting gender-based violence by not passing a category C judgment.

These serious challenges should not be left unnoticed by voters in local elections this year and national elections in 2029. It’s about time. We have the power to choose leaders.

South Africa, please take note and heed the seriousness of what our people are going through in these Dickensian hard times!

— Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba

Boycott doesn’t help Palestinians

It was disappointing that the Sunday Times did not present an alternative view to that expressed by Kananelo Sexwale about the very emotive cancellation of Roedean’s tennis fixture with King David.

There are two opposing perspectives. Sexwale’s very elegantly argued perspective is that the boycott was motivated by highly moral principles to advance a noble cause. The other perspective is that it was a politically motivated, petty, spiteful act which can only further inflame emotions and deepen the rift between communities.

Having expressed her support for the boycott, perhaps Sexwale can in another article explain how by discriminating against young girls just because they are Jewish (and happen to go to a Jewish school) it will promote dialogue and help the oppressed people of Palestine.

As a political strategist, surely Sexwale could find more constructive ways to support the Palestinian cause and seek reconciliation rather than promoting division and conflict within her own country.

— Ian Robinson, Parkhurst