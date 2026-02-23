EDITORIAL | Those involved in luring South Africans to fight in Russia’s war must be held to account

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Sunday Times can reveal that a 39-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal deployed by Russia to the Donbas war zone in Ukraine was injured in a drone attack in December, resulting in the amputation of his foot.

The ordeal endured by the 17 South African men lured to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine is a stain on our national conscience.

The Sunday Times’ revelations of amputations, grave injuries, and at least one missing man, presumed dead or captured, underscore a terrifying reality that our citizens have been betrayed by those who, for political or personal gain, enticed them into a foreign conflict under false pretenses.

Promised lucrative salaries and civilian roles, these men were instead thrown into the brutality of frontline combat, stripped of their identities, abused and treated as replaceable outsiders.

Their families, left in anguish, recount stories of racist treatment, physical trauma and emotional scars that may never heal.

The sad truth is that some of those responsible for this deception are prominent figures within society who exploited trust and desperation for their own ends.

What is more unacceptable is that, as evidence mounts, those accused of orchestrating this recruitment, some reportedly close to the Zuma family, have yet to face the full force of the law.

All those who lured these men, peddled false promises and facilitated their recruitment for a foreign war must be prosecuted and held to account.

Yes, we have five people arrested for their alleged involvement in the recruitment of South African men to fight in Russia’s war in Ukraine in contravention of South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act. But we know that is not everyone who is in court. Other role players are still out there and carrying on with their lives as usual.

Allegations that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla played a key role as a recruiter must be investigated with the utmost rigour. No political legacy or family connection should shield anyone from justice when South African lives are at stake.

South African law is clear that citizens are prohibited from joining foreign armed conflicts without authorisation. The ongoing police investigation must be transparent, thorough and free from political interference.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intervention to secure the safe return of our citizens is welcome, but repatriation alone is not enough.

We owe it to the wounded, the missing and their families to ensure that those who orchestrated this betrayal are brought to justice, that their actions are publicly condemned and that such exploitation never happens again.

South Africa cannot and must not be complicit in the trafficking of its citizens into foreign wars.