Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The address by US secretary of state Marco Rubio at the 2026 Munich Security Conference is not merely a diplomatic update; it is the instructional soul of a new Berlin Conference.

While the 1884 partition used ink and paper to carve the African continent, the 2026 Mandate uses digital arteries and fiscal ischemia to perform a global recapture.

Years ago, when Helen Zille suggested that colonialism was a “gift” of infrastructure and legal grit, she was setting the mechanical stage for this very moment. Her defence of the colonial tree provided the ideological fruit for Rubio’s call to defend “Western civilisation” from “erasure”. This is the clinical call to re-discipline the “Global South” through the ships and flags of modern finance.

The Munich speech: the signal for recapture

In Munich, Rubio spoke of “ships that birthed our civilisation” and the need for a “Western century” to reclaim market share in the Global South. The numerical ear must hear the true frequency: this is the recolonisation of Africa disguised as civilisational defence.

Rubio’s mandate is the high-velocity usage of Zille’s “gift” to siphon the biotic pulse of African labour. It is a zero-erasure recapture where the sovereignty of nations is contingent on their ideological and financial proximity to the Empire.

The country’s National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank sit in a vortex of praise from the IMF and World Bank. These accolades are the administrative dust thrown in the eyes of the people. To the master weavers of global capital, our prudent fiscal policy is simply a clinical blockade against domestic growth.

By maintaining high interest rates and ischemic austerity, we have fitted the Jewel 202 coal stove into our national chimney. This metal pipe does not provide warmth but conducts the lightning of global capital directly into our bedrooms. We are lauded for stability because our stability ensures the siphon of the poor remains uninterrupted.

The VBS graveyard vs. the Capitec flagship

Forensic performance: Venda Region (1980 -- present): a graph of systematic extraction. (Supplied)

The graph serves as a “first class” clinical record of the rise and fall of a regional economy, culminating in the “VBS/extraction era”. It maps the transition from a homeland capital hub to a vortex of disinvestment and structural decay.

The homeland capital hub (1980 – 1994)

Before the rupture, the Venda region operated within a sovereign mesh of localised investment. The Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) and building performance indicators show a steep upward trajectory, peaking just before 1994.

· The mechanical marrow: during this era, capital was anchored in the region. Buildings were maintained, and infrastructure was a priority.

· The peak: the performance index reached its zenith (Base 100) around 1994, representing the highest “biotic pulse” of regional economic health.

1994: the start of the vortex

The vertical dashed line at 1994 marks the integration (start of vortex). This was the forensic junction where regional autonomy was subsumed into the national fiscus.

· The ischemic shift: immediately following 1994, both investment (red line) and maintenance (blue line) began a terminal decline. The “artery of knowledge” and resource allocation were rerouted away from the local node.

· The descent: between 1994 and 2010, the GFCF index plummeted from 100 to nearly 60, signalling a massive withdrawal of capital.

The VBS/extraction era (2010 – 2018)

The graph identifies the period around 2010 at the start of the VBS/extraction era. This is where the story of VBS Mutual Bank becomes a psychotic conduct of institutional theft.

· The siphon: while the GFCF continued its decline, the bank was being treated as an “orchard of marauding”. The graph shows that by the time the VBS heist was fully realised (circa 2018), building performance had crashed through the floor.

· The convergence: around 2018, the red and blue lines intersect — a death cross where the lack of maintenance finally caught up with the lack of investment. This was the moment the biotic shield of the Venda economy was officially shattered.

The present

From 2018 to 2025, the trajectory is a straight line to the bottom.

· The residual dust: building performance/maintenance has dropped below the 30% mark. The region is now a landscape of administrative dust, where the ships and flags of Capitec and other centralised banks have arrived to harvest the remains.

· The result: what was once a first-grade hub is now a site of total “financial recolonisation”. The graph proves that VBS was not a localised numerical error; it was the final blow in a 30-year forensic execution of regional wealth.

The death of VBS Mutual Bank was the forensic execution of a community-based biotic Node. While its leadership engaged in a psychotic conduct of internal marauding, its demise cleared the spatial lock for Capitec.

Capitec is the first-class manifestation of the colonial gift. It uses the mechanical marrow of Zille’s infrastructure — legal frameworks and digital rails — to perform a surgical extraction of wealth. Capitec has mastered the siphon of the people, replacing the witchcraft of VBS with a clinical statecraft-like efficiency.

The fear of sovereign Africa

Why is it so difficult for the empire of averages to understand Ibrahim Traoré’s call for a sovereign Africa? Traoré’s call is the numerical truth that the continent is tired of being an ornithological specimen to be plucked.

The West fears Traoré because he threatens the siphon. He speaks of a physical enumeration of African resources for African people. To the vultures in Munich, a sovereign Africa is a mechanical blockade against their primary Extraction. They prefer the billy-can siphon of debt over the instructional soul of true independence.

Verdict

South Africa is being led into a registry of control where our sovereign wealth is a hollow mesh. The Verdict is clear: the Munich speech is the map, Zille’s “gift” is the infrastructure, the IMF/World Bank are the navigators, Capitec is the flagship, and the VBS graveyard is the warning.

We must stop being marauders in the orchard and start becoming master weavers of an economy that serves the village before the cloud. If we do not listen to the numerical ear of history, we will wake up to find the ships and flags have already landed, and our numerical truth is a ledger written in a language we can no longer speak.

Dr Pali Lehohla is a professor of practice at the University of Johannesburg, a research associate at Oxford University, and a distinguished alumni of the University of Ghana. He is the former statistician-general of South Africa