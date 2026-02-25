CHRIS MAXON | Undelivered reforms highlight administrative readiness gaps

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After more than R60bn in cumulative NHI preparatory spending over a decade, South Africans deserve evidence of system readiness, says the writer. Stock photo.

The finance minister and the National Treasury need to confront a difficult but unavoidable reality: billions of rands have been allocated over the past decade to prepare for National Health Insurance (NHI), yet the return on investment in terms of health system strengthening remains deeply uneven.

Universal health coverage is a constitutional imperative under Section 27 of the Constitution. It is a common cause that everyone supports equitable access to quality health care. But fiscal credibility requires that we distinguish between spending and impact.

A decade of allocations — the numbers tell a story

Since the NHI pilot phase was launched in 2012 under the national health department, conditional grants have been the primary financing instrument for system preparation.

Public budget documents reflect the following broad allocation trends:

Between 2012 and 2017 (pilot phase), annual NHI-related conditional grant allocations averaged R4bn to R6bn per year, primarily funding ideal clinic realisation, GP contracting and infrastructure upgrades.

From 2018 onward (consolidation phase), allocations increased. By 2019/20, the combined direct and indirect NHI grants exceeded R7bn annually.

In the 2023/24 financial year NHI-related grants and health system strengthening allocations were in the region of R8bn to R9bn, with portions managed directly by the national government due to provincial capacity constraints.

This is not a story of insufficient funding; it is a story of limited absorptive capacity and structural inefficiencies

Over the past decade, cumulatively more than R60bn has been allocated toward NHI preparatory grants and related health system strengthening instruments.

Yet during multiple fiscal cycles spending performance has fallen short. Treasury in-year monitoring reports have repeatedly reflected underspending in health infrastructure and NHI conditional grants, with roll-overs requested and funds returned to the fiscus.

This is not a story of insufficient funding; it is a story of limited absorptive capacity and structural inefficiencies.

Phase 1: ideal clinics and GP contracting

The first phase (2012–2017) focused heavily on the ideal clinic programme. Hundreds of clinics were assessed and upgraded. Infrastructure compliance slightly improved in many facilities.

However, the GP contracting model — intended to integrate private general practitioners into public service — faced payment delays, weak contract management and administrative backlogs. Many practitioners disengaged due to uncertainty and delayed remuneration.

The lesson is clear: policy design without administrative readiness undermines reform.

Phase 2: centralisation without capacity

From 2018 onwards the structure shifted. The indirect NHI grant became increasingly centrally managed by the national government because provinces struggled to spend effectively.

Instead of building provincial capability, funds were recentralised. The tug-of-war between national and provincial departments created implementation delays, particularly in procurement and digital health investments.

Meanwhile, hospitals in provinces such as the Eastern Cape and Limpopo continued to report broken equipment, infrastructure backlogs and maintenance failures, even as millions remained unspent. This is fiscally indefensible.

Wage bill squeeze

Provincial health departments spend more than 60% of their budgets on compensation of employees. Nationally, compensation accounts for roughly a third of consolidated government expenditure.

As a result, conditional grants intended for system reform operate within an environment with little fiscal flexibility. In practice, NHI preparatory funding competes with basic service pressures.

We are spending billions on frameworks and preparatory architecture while frontline service delivery remains fragile.

Value for money — a hard question before 2026/27

South Africa spends about 8% to 9% of GDP on health, comparable to many middle-income countries. Yet public sector outcomes do not reflect proportional returns.

The minister has an opportunity to demonstrate National Treasury oversight is not a rubber stamp but a safeguard of public value

Repeated roll-overs in the direct NHI grant indicate funding exists, but systems to use it remain broken. Value for money cannot be measured by allocation size; it must be measured by improved patient outcomes, reduced waiting times and operational facilities.

At present we are investing more in the scaffolding of NHI than in the daily lived experience of patients.

Policy proposals ahead of the budget

It is time we call on the finance minister to use the 2026/27 budget to reset the approach. Fiscal credibility demands structural reform before further expansion:

Establish a ring-fenced preventive maintenance grant. Instead of episodic infrastructure upgrades, a dedicated maintenance allocation should be created within the health conditional grant framework. Hospitals and clinics must remain functional year-round. Preventive maintenance yields far higher returns than emergency repairs. In the Eastern Cape, for example, nearly R1.5bn has been budgeted for facility maintenance in 2025/26, with R4.3bn allocated over the medium-term expenditure framework, but this pales against the scale of the province’s infrastructure needs and backlogs.

Instead of episodic infrastructure upgrades, a dedicated maintenance allocation should be created within the health conditional grant framework. Hospitals and clinics must remain functional year-round. Preventive maintenance yields far higher returns than emergency repairs. In the Eastern Cape, for example, nearly R1.5bn has been budgeted for facility maintenance in 2025/26, with R4.3bn allocated over the medium-term expenditure framework, but this pales against the scale of the province’s infrastructure needs and backlogs. Consolidate digital health investment. Fragmented provincial patient record systems undermine continuity of care. The budget must allocate a consolidated capital envelope for a unified national electronic health record platform with mandatory provincial integration. Without digital integration, provider payments and risk pooling under NHI will remain administratively unstable.

Fragmented provincial patient record systems undermine continuity of care. The budget must allocate a consolidated capital envelope for a unified national electronic health record platform with mandatory provincial integration. Without digital integration, provider payments and risk pooling under NHI will remain administratively unstable. Tie grant allocations to measurable outputs. Conditional grants should include performance-linked components: clinic operating hours, reduction in surgical backlogs, equipment uptime and verified service delivery indicators. Funding without accountability entrenches inefficiency.

Conditional grants should include performance-linked components: clinic operating hours, reduction in surgical backlogs, equipment uptime and verified service delivery indicators. Funding without accountability entrenches inefficiency. Redirect marginal funds toward primary health-care outreach. Mobile clinics and community health workers in rural provinces offer better fiscal returns than overburdened tertiary hospitals. Strategic redirection toward primary health care will reduce expensive downstream admissions.

A moment for fiscal courage

The 2026/27 budget cannot simply repeat previous allocations with inflationary adjustments. After more than R60bn in cumulative NHI preparatory spending over a decade, South Africans deserve evidence of system readiness. We all support universal health coverage. But we will not support fiscal expansion without governance reform.

The minister has an opportunity to demonstrate National Treasury oversight is not a rubber stamp but a safeguard of public value. Before new funding commitments are made we must:

fix procurement inefficiencies;

address maintenance backlogs;

digitise the system; and

ensure every rand produces a measurable impact.

Universal health coverage is not achieved through legislation alone. It is achieved through disciplined budgeting, administrative competence and unwavering accountability. We urge the minister to prioritise value, prioritise reform and restore public confidence in how health funds are spent.

South Africans cannot afford another decade of ambitious policy without operational delivery.

• Maxon, a chartered development finance analyst, is a member of the Rise Mzansi national leadership collective.