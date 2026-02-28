HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Why inclusivity is good for business

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Exclusivity may deliver short-term power, but inclusivity delivers long-term sustainability, says the writer. Stock photo.

Strip away politics, ideology and emotion, and much of human history can be explained by two opposing mindsets: inclusivity and exclusivity. These two principles have dominated the thinking of nations, leaders, institutions, and communities for centuries.

An inclusive mindset says: “There is space for you and for me.” An exclusive mindset says: “There is space only for me.”

That difference, subtle in wording, is enormous in consequence.

Race, religion, gender, sexuality, tradition, nationality — time and again these identity markers have been used to draw lines, to separate, elevate and exclude. Once exclusion becomes justified, superiority narratives take root. One group begins to believe it deserves more. Another is told it deserves less.

From there, conflict is never far behind. Wars are rarely random. They are often the product of exclusion, fuelled by greed — greed for land, power, resources or control. Exclusivity provides the moral cover. It simplifies the narrative. It creates “us” and “them”.

The global landscape today reflects this tension. Rising nationalism, ideological hardening and territorial disputes all point to the same underlying struggle: inclusion versus exclusion.

Broader participation builds resilience.

South Africa knows this story intimately. Apartheid was not merely a political framework. It was the formal institutionalisation of an exclusive mindset, a belief that one group was inherently superior to another. The scars of that thinking remain visible in our economy and society.

Yet, South Africa also demonstrated something extraordinary: that inclusion can triumph over retribution. Our democratic transition proved that reconciliation is not weakness. It is strategic strength.

Inclusion builds legitimacy. Exclusion breeds instability. And this principle does not stop at politics. It applies directly to business.

Businesses are microcosms of society. The same mindsets operate inside organisations every day. An inclusive business mindset understands that diversity of thought strengthens decision-making. Different backgrounds reduce blind spots. Varied experiences improve innovation. Broader participation builds resilience.

An exclusive mindset, on the other hand, hires in its own image. It promotes comfort over challenge. It confuses familiarity with competence. Over time, that creates fragility.

But inclusion in business goes beyond internal culture. It extends to how we treat our markets.

Many organisations operate with an unspoken hierarchy:

Large transactions are “sexy”, while smaller clients are “administrative”;

Established players receive premium attention, while emerging businesses receive standard service;

High-net-worth clients get strategy, while smaller clients get process.

In South Africa, sustainable economic growth depends on empowering SMEs and emerging entrepreneurs, not only servicing the top tier

This is exclusivity dressed up as segmentation. Yes, segmentation is commercially necessary. But exclusion is strategically short-sighted. Today’s small client can become tomorrow’s anchor account. Today’s start-up can become tomorrow’s industry leader.

In South Africa, sustainable economic growth depends on empowering SMEs and emerging entrepreneurs, not only servicing the top tier.

An inclusive commercial mindset asks different questions:

How do we scale service without diluting respect?

How do we build systems that uplift smaller clients rather than merely process them?

How do we ensure service quality is not determined by transaction size?

Inclusivity in business is not charity. It is long-term thinking. It is ecosystem building. It is risk management. It is sustainable growth.

The same principle that governs nations governs organisations: inclusion builds ecosystems; exclusion builds silos, and silos eventually crack. It really is that simple.

If world leaders consistently adopted inclusive mindsets, global conflict would be reduced.

If corporate leaders consistently adopted inclusive strategies, economies would strengthen. If individuals adopted inclusive thinking, societies would stabilise.

Exclusivity may deliver short-term power, but inclusivity delivers long-term sustainability.

The choice is philosophical, but its consequences are practical. And perhaps the real question is this: In our own sphere of influence, whether in government, business or community, are we building space for more people to participate, or are we quietly narrowing it?

Because history is clear: inclusion builds, exclusion destroys.