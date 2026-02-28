Mampara of the week: Prof Srila Roy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wits University sociologist Prof Srila Roy probably thought she was making an erudite observation when she tweeted that South Africans “have little ambition, are complacent and have a poor work ethic. Take that for your xenophobia, that us foreigners are meant to suffer in silence, as we nurture successive generations at university.”

Her post generated an uproar last seen when ANC chair Gwede Mantashe opined that South Africans are lazy, and she tweeted an abject apology.

Filled with immigrant vigour but short on academic rigour, the good professor seems peeved at local discontent that 7.7% of our academic staff are foreigners.

For her xenophobic tone and lazy stereotyping of South Africans as indolent, she is a deserving mamparoy of the week.