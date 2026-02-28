OpinionPREMIUM

Mampara of the week: Prof Srila Roy

It would make a wonderful sociology PhD thesis: why do we hate it when someone calls us lazy?

Wits academic Srila Roy in reference to the award of doctorates says: 'The celebritisation of the PhD in South Africa is not helping: students are applying thinking they can do it in ONE year ... there is no sense that this is a scholarly project or of its scale/scope.'
Wits University sociologist Prof Srila Roy tweeted that South Africans "have little ambition, are complacent and have a poor work ethic".

Wits University sociologist Prof Srila Roy probably thought she was making an erudite observation when she tweeted that South Africans “have little ambition, are complacent and have a poor work ethic. Take that for your xenophobia, that us foreigners are meant to suffer in silence, as we nurture successive generations at university.”

Her post generated an uproar last seen when ANC chair Gwede Mantashe opined that South Africans are lazy, and she tweeted an abject apology.

Filled with immigrant vigour but short on academic rigour, the good professor seems peeved at local discontent that 7.7% of our academic staff are foreigners.

For her xenophobic tone and lazy stereotyping of South Africans as indolent, she is a deserving mamparoy of the week.

