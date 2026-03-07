Mampara of the week: Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For trying to pull the wool over the Madlanga commission’s eyes over his links with alleged underworld boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, the suspended head of the SAPS’s organised crime division, Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, is this week’s runaway Mampara.

Asked about a tidy sum of money he received from Matlala, Shibiri said it was a loan, not a free gift. In any case, he had not known of Matlala’s involvement in organised crime.

Apart from anything else, Shibiri’s confessed ignorance should surely disqualify him from holding a position of such responsibility in the police. And for loans, ordinary mortals go to the bank.