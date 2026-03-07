NAVI PILLAY | We must back moves to recognise ‘gender apartheid’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The old flag, symbolic of apartheid, has been defined as hate speech by the Equality Court.

“Apartheid” is the one Afrikaans word the whole world knows. It is arguably South Africa’s greatest contribution to the development of international criminal law thus far.

South Africa cannot claim to have invented racism, but as we know, apartheid went far beyond racism. It was institutionalised and systemic, a form of governance rooted in race-based hate and the perpetuation of race-based discrimination.

Faced with a crime as broad as a country, the world responded by recognising apartheid as a crime against humanity in the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid and later in the Rome Statute. It means that, wherever in the world apartheid rears its ugly head, states will be compelled to act against it.

It also means that South Africa ought to have a particular interest in the development of a treaty to combat crimes against humanity.

A working group began work on the treaty in January this year and will be required to submit finalised proposals to the UN secretariat by April 30. It is, therefore, in a manner of speaking, crunch time. The moment for South Africa’s involvement is now.

We ought also to consider whether the concept of the crime of apartheid, as it stands, does all the work it needs to. The Rome Statute characterises apartheid as “inhumane acts … committed in the context of an institutionalised regime of systemic oppression and domination by one racial group over another racial group or groups and committed with the intention of maintaining that regime”.

The definition covers what happened in South Africa, but does it go far enough? What if the “regime of systemic oppression and domination” is based on something other than race? What if it is based on another of the personal attributes that are given special protection through the equality clause of our constitution?

What if, say, one is a woman in Afghanistan?

The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021 and have issued more than 100 edicts and decrees since then, chipping away at the rights and freedoms of women and girls. They have established a deeply oppressive system of governance that removes women almost entirely from public spaces and discourse.

The situation is appalling and has led the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Afghan leaders, charging them with the crime against humanity of gender persecution.

Beyond this, however, there is a growing call across the world for Afghanistan’s system of governance to be recognised as “gender apartheid” and for gender apartheid to be included in the list of crimes against humanity.

We gave the world apartheid. We must now call it out wherever it occurs

Groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have added their voices, and several countries have expressed support for the development. South Africa’s silence is notable.

There are many parallels between the situation in Afghanistan and what we experienced in South Africa under apartheid. The Taliban have taken a page out of apartheid South Africa’s book by imposing a legislated system of targeted discrimination against women — as the apartheid government did to black South Africans.

Afghanistan’s ban on education for women and girls is not so dissimilar to the idea which underpinned Bantu education. It is a systematic denial of the tools needed to access work, money, opportunities and independence.

Another clear parallel between South Africa’s apartheid and Afghanistan’s gender apartheid relates to freedom of movement. Women in Afghanistan have been almost entirely removed from public spaces. They are not permitted to travel outside their homes without a mahram — a close male relative. Flashes of the dompas?

However, it is the overall picture of an elaborate state architecture of gender-based oppression that is the true reason the Taliban regime is one of gender apartheid. It is the fact that women and girls are denied any recognition of their humanity, much as black people in South Africa once were.

It is strange then — and worrying — that the South African government has not added its voice to the call for the recognition of gender apartheid. Member states are looking to South Africa for guidance on whether to support the codification of gender apartheid as a crime against humanity. We gave the world apartheid. We must now call it out wherever it occurs.