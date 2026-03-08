SANELE GUMEDE | Good intentions to turn around the economy despite persistent challenges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tough love for South Africa has produced results, which is the recurring theme for the South African economy in 2026.

After the official opening of parliament earlier this month, minister of finance Enoch Godongwana tabled the national budget in the National Assembly. The budget presented promises a turning point in the economy, though it is at a snail’s pace.

Nevertheless, the stubborn triple challenges of unemployment, inequality and poverty remain prevalent in the South African economy. The latest figures from the labour force survey revealed that of the 63.1-million people in South Africa, only 17.1-million were employed, leaving the other 46-million people reliant on the working population. This appears unsustainable, as the government would have to provide grants to a lion’s share of the country’s population.

Low economic growth and persistently higher levels of debt dominate the key priorities in the fiscus of South Africa. The two priorities often clash in developing countries. Dealing with high-level debt may undermine the government’s plans to invest in the country and alleviate poverty. Instead of spending on much-needed infrastructure and social upliftment, revenues made may be directed to prioritise paying off the government debts and debt-servicing costs. Urgent infrastructure needs also include much-needed updates, as climate change continues to expose the weaknesses of outdated infrastructure.

Investing in infrastructure may be expensive for the government alone. The minister’s budget clearly indicated the government’s intention to welcome public-private partnerships. The amendments to the regulations of public-private partnerships are hoped to yield promising results.

A steep increase in debt-to-GDP has been observed in the past three years, from 70.4% in 2022/23 to 77% in 2025/26. It is projected to rise again this year to 78.9%, before the country can start to experience the turning point. Notably, this projection is higher than the 76.1% that was projected in the 2025 budget. The increase in debt-to-GDP outlook is steep, while a decline is relatively flat. The current budget forecasts that it will take more than seven years to restore the debt-to-GDP ratio to 2022/23 levels.

Relative to debt-to-GDP are the debt-servicing costs. For every rand that the government makes, South Africa pays just more than 21 cents, a steep increase from 17c three years ago. However, the forecast for the next three years is not even projected to reach 20c per rand the government makes.

While the global economy is projected to grow by 3.3% in 2026, South Africa’s projected growth is 1.6% (less than half of the global average). South Africa’s growth projection is insufficient to address the triple challenges.

Our growth projections are closely linked to those of the advanced economies, but are far below those of our peers. This is despite the fact that our economic problems are not aligned with those of advanced economies. We are way below average when compared with emerging and developing economies, with a projection of 4.2%, and sub-Saharan Africa, with a projection of 4.6%. China and India (our partners in Brics) have projected growth rates of 4.5% and 6.4%, respectively. Nigeria has a projection of 4.4%.

In the wake of geopolitical tensions, emerging countries appear to be resilient. South Africa urgently needs economic reforms to help reduce vulnerability to external shocks and position itself to benefit from emerging global growth centres.

Notable economic milestones include the removal from greylisting, which South Africa hopes will attract investors to our country, and higher-than-expected net VAT, corporate income tax and dividends tax collections. The gross tax revenue of R21.3bn, more than the estimated R20bn, led the minister to withdraw the R20bn tax increase proposal without putting pressure on the fiscus. The minister dedicated such an achievement to the current Sars commissioner, who will take his leave at the end of April. More can still be achieved as the country strengthens its attack against illicit trade.

Rather than increasing VAT, focusing on improving efficiencies in the fiscus has proved effective. More still needs to be done. Two main action items noted by the minister include:

about 35,000 grants identified as incorrect or fraudulent; and

the ghost worker audit has flagged about 4,323 high-risk cases on the government payroll system.

More than fund recovery, it would instil much-needed confidence in South Africans if perpetrators and fraudsters could be brought to book.

As a clear indication of the intent to fight crime, law enforcement appears to be the biggest winner in this budget. In the next three years, we’ll see an additional R23bn on peace and security ― from R268.2bn in 2025/26 to R291.2bn in 2028/29. Seven-hundred and thirty positions at the Border Management Authority are budgeted to be filled. A further billion rand to the police and a total of R3.7bn to the defence force.

The minister also mentioned that the Treasury is open to considering funding commissions of inquiry should the need arise. This appears to be an indication of a clear intention to root out corruption.

Further sources of revenue saw an increase in the fuel levy by 21c/l & 23c/l on petrol and diesel respectively. Ordinarily, such levies are contractionary in nature, but the Treasury took advantage of the favourable economic climate, as we have observed the strengthening of the rand against the dollar and an overall decline in the world oil prices.

As expected, the usual increases in alcohol and tobacco duties made it into the budget. While these duties are more focused on healthy living, they often have little effect on consumption reduction. Thus it has a significant contribution to the country’s revenue.

This is an election year, and the country is expecting the president to announce the date of local government elections soon. A trade-off is evident, as the minister has decided to cut the home affairs budget to fund local government elections.

Overall, the minister’s budget tabled highlighted much-needed structural reforms to our economy, which the country hopes will achieve sustainable growth.

Dr Sanele Gumede, is a senior lecturer in the School of Commerce, University of KwaZulu-Natal, and founding member of the Macroeconomics Research Unit