ANDRIES NEL | Celebrating 30 years of SA’s constitution: reflect, renew, recommit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This year marks a defining milestone in South Africa’s democratic journey: the 30th anniversary of the adoption of South Africa’s constitution.

Signed into law in Sharpeville on Human Rights Day in 1996, the constitution represented far more than a legal framework. It embodied the aspirations of generations who fought for freedom, justice and equality. It became a solemn covenant, a commitment to build a nation founded on human dignity, equality and freedom.

Three decades later, the constitution remains the foundation of our democracy and the guide to our national future. As President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised in the 2026 state of the nation address (Sona), it reflects the spirit of those who struggled for liberation and calls on us to progressively realise the rights of all South Africans to housing, health care, education, social security and a better and more prosperous life.

This anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on our journey, renew our shared commitment to constitutional values and recommit ourselves to building a more just, inclusive and capable state.

The constitution was adopted after one of the most inclusive constitution-making processes in modern history. Millions of South Africans participated through submissions, public hearings, and civic campaigns, shaping a document that would belong not to government alone, but to the nation as a whole.

The constitution established a democratic order founded on accountability, responsiveness, and openness. It entrenched the separation of powers between the legislature, executive and judiciary, and created independent institutions, including the public protector, South African Human Rights Commission and Commission for Gender Equality, to strengthen accountability and protect the rights of the people.

At its heart lies the Bill of Rights, which affirms that every person is equal before the law and entitled to dignity, freedom and protection. It guarantees civil and political rights, including freedom of expression, association and personal security. Importantly, it also recognises socioeconomic rights such as access to housing, health care, education, food, water and social security, affirming that democracy must improve the material conditions of people’s lives.

These provisions reflect a profound understanding that freedom without dignity is incomplete, and dignity without opportunity cannot endure. The constitution therefore serves not only as a legal framework, but as a developmental blueprint, linking human rights to inclusive growth, social justice and transformation.

Over the past 30 years, the constitution has anchored South Africa’s democratic consolidation. It has guided the dismantling of apartheid laws, strengthened independent courts and enabled citizens and civil society to hold public institutions accountable. It continues to guide reforms aimed at strengthening the criminal justice system and protecting whistle-blowers.

As government intensifies efforts to combat organised crime, strengthen law enforcement and build a capable, ethical, and developmental state, these efforts draw their legitimacy from the constitution. The rule of law must prevail, public power must be exercised transparently and responsibly, and no person or institution is above the law.

Persistent inequality, unemployment, gender-based violence, corruption and uneven service delivery continue to limit the full enjoyment of constitutional rights for many South Africans.

The constitution also reminds us that democracy must deliver tangible improvements in people’s lives. As outlined in the Sona, South Africa is investing in infrastructure, expanding employment opportunities, strengthening local government and improving service delivery to ensure that every person has a fair opportunity to work, to live with dignity and to build a better future. These efforts give practical meaning to the constitution’s promise of equality and social justice.

At the same time, the anniversary arrives at a moment of honest reflection. Persistent inequality, unemployment, gender-based violence, corruption and uneven service delivery continue to limit the full enjoyment of constitutional rights for many South Africans. These realities remind us that constitutional democracy is not self-sustaining. It requires capable institutions, ethical leadership, and active citizens committed to its values.

The constitution recognises that its strength lies in the people. It was shaped by the voices of ordinary South Africans and remains a living document that evolves with the nation’s conscience and needs. Its continued vitality depends on public participation, constitutional literacy and a shared commitment to accountability and justice.

For younger generations born into freedom, the constitution is both an inheritance and a responsibility. Ensuring that young people understand and embrace constitutional values is essential to sustaining our democracy.

The constitution also affirms our shared humanity and unity in diversity and of a society where differences of language, culture, belief and identity are recognised as sources of strength rather than division.

The theme of this anniversary: Reflect, Renew, Recommit, captures both the significance of this milestone and the responsibility it carries. It invites us to reflect on the journey from oppression to democracy, renew our commitment to constitutional principles and recommit ourselves to advancing justice, equality and accountability in every sphere of national life.

This anniversary forms part of a broader national effort to strengthen democratic institutions, rebuild public trust and renew the social compact between citizens and the state. It is an opportunity for all sectors of society — government, civil society, business, labour and communities — to reaffirm that the constitution belongs to everyone and must be protected by everyone.

Thirty years after its adoption, the constitution remains one of South Africa’s greatest achievements. It is a testament to what is possible when a nation chooses dialogue over conflict, justice over oppression and unity over division.

As we mark this historic milestone, let us reflect on our progress, renew our national purpose and recommit ourselves to the constitutional vision of a South Africa that is more equal, more just, more united and more prosperous.

• Andries Nel is deputy minister of justice and constitutional development.