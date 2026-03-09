SIVIWE GWARUBE & VELENKOSINI HLABISA | SA’s tots can thrive by 5 ― ECD holds the key

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The early years, from birth to around five, lay the foundation for learning, health and economic participation across the life course, say the writers. Picture:

As South Africans reflect on the priorities outlined in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, one message rings clear: the future of our country will be shaped not only by national commitments, but by how effectively those commitments translate into action in communities across the country.

This is particularly evident in early childhood development (ECD), where universal access to quality early learning programmes delivers benefits well beyond the classroom.

The early years, from birth to around five, lay the foundation for learning, health and economic participation across the life course. Supporting young children during this critical period is a social responsibility and a strategic national investment that begins and succeeds at the local level.

When an ECD programme opens its doors, parents and caregivers, particularly women, gain the childcare support needed to seek work or generate income. Programmes create local jobs for practitioners and support staff, while creating demand for goods and services from neighbourhood suppliers. At the same time, children gain access to safe, nurturing spaces to learn and grow. ECD is therefore a two-generation intervention, unlocking opportunity today while building the capable workforce of tomorrow.

Within South Africa’s developmental state framework, local government is in a uniquely powerful position in advancing this agenda. As the sphere of government closest to communities, municipalities are where national commitments meet reality. For mayors, municipal managers and ward councillors, this places early childhood development squarely within their leadership mandate. Decisions taken in council chambers on land use, infrastructure investment, by-law enforcement and service delivery, directly shape whether ECD programmes can open, operate safely and access public support.

Regulatory frameworks sometimes assume levels of formality and infrastructure that do not reflect community realities. ‘One-size-fits-all’ approaches to land use, zoning and safety tend to mirror middle-income contexts, creating impossible barriers for programmes in informal or low-income areas and placing unnecessary administrative strain on municipalities.

As leaders, regulators and implementors, they are well positioned to champion ECD as a catalytic priority cutting across education, health, safety, gender equality and local economic development. When municipalities actively support ECD, every child, regardless of geography or circumstance, can access safe and stimulating spaces to thrive.

A central lever in achieving this is ECD programme registration. Without registration, programmes cannot access the ECD subsidy, and without the subsidy, the most vulnerable children are often left out.

Apart from the Child Support Grant, the ECD subsidy is one of government’s most pro-poor funding mechanisms. Targeted at children in ECD programmes in low-income communities, it enables programmes to provide nutritious meals sourced locally, employ staff and pay practitioner stipends. It supports improved learning, child health and safety while stimulating local employment and entrepreneurship.

Yet too often, ECD programmes in under-resourced communities are locked out of this support. Regulatory frameworks sometimes assume levels of formality and infrastructure that do not reflect community realities. “One-size-fits-all” approaches to land use, zoning and safety tend to mirror middle-income contexts, creating impossible barriers for programmes in informal or low-income areas and placing unnecessary administrative strain on municipalities.

Recognising this, government has started shifting towards more developmental approaches to regulation. The ECD Registration Framework, now expanding through the Bana Pele Mass Registration Drive, acknowledges diverse starting points and supports programmes to progressively meet standards rather than excluding them outright. Over the past year, the department of basic education (DBE) has registered more than 13,000 programmes, bringing the total number of ECD programmes known to the government to over 33,000 nationwide. This expanded visibility enables the DBE to plan more effectively and target support where it is needed most.

Forward-thinking mayors and municipal managers have introduced similar flexibilities in their municipalities, leading to improved engagement with ECD providers and more efficient compliance processes. These local leaders demonstrate that developmental regulation is both achievable and effective. However, progress remains uneven, often because municipalities lack clear information on permissible approaches.

In response, the DBE, together with the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, the department of health and the South African Local Government Association, has designed a targeted local government campaign to share practical solutions for more equitable and consistent approaches to ECD regulation.

This work is strengthened by the District Development Model and the One Plan approach, which enable coordinated planning, budgeting and implementation across sectors and all levels of government. By embedding ECD into municipal governance, local government can move beyond fragmented service delivery towards integrated whole-of-government approaches.

Success depends on strong collaboration between municipal officials responsible for land use, health, safety and community development, and ECD officials within provincial education departments. This would resolve challenges quickly, support programmes effectively and accelerate registration and subsidy access. Introducing ECD as a standing priority within intergovernmental relations forums would ensure sustained coordination and accountability.

By working together across all spheres of government and alongside communities, we can unlock the full potential of quality ECD programmes at scale. This is how we ensure children thrive by five, while strengthening local economies, advancing gender equality and laying the foundations for a more inclusive and prosperous South Africa.

• Gwarube is basic education minister and HLABISA is minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.