KHALID SAYED | Good governance excellence or DA exceptionalism?

The recent finding by the Western Cape provincial legislature’s conduct committee that premier Alan Winde breached the Code of Conduct by failing to disclose sponsored travel to the US, raises serious questions about accountability and transparency at the highest level of provincial government.

Events in the legislature on March 5 added a troubling new dimension to this matter.

On this day the legislature met to consider the Municipal Economic Review Outlook tabled by the MEC for finance. The premier arrived at the sitting dressed in a cycling bib and shoes. This was a formal sitting of the provincial legislature — the highest democratic forum in the province, where elected representatives gather to conduct the business of the people of the Western Cape.

For the head of the provincial executive to attend such proceedings in this choice of attire demonstrated a startling disregard and lack of awareness for the dignity and decorum of the legislature.

This is not a trivial matter of clothing choice and wardrobe. The symbolism matters in a democratic institution like the provincial legislature. The conduct of leaders in the legislature reflects the respect they have for the institution itself and for the people it represents.

The Western Cape Provincial Legislature is not merely a meeting venue or a convenient transient point between a bicycle ride and the next engagement. It is the constitutional body responsible for provincial lawmaking, holding the provincial government accountable, passing provincial budgets, conducting oversight and upholding provincial public interest. Its rules, traditions and standards of conduct exist to ensure that the institution functions with the seriousness, dignity and decorum that democracy demands.

When the premier appears before the institution improperly for a formal sitting of the provincial legislature on an important matter concerning the performance, structural growth risks and sustainability of local economies, it sends a clear message that the legislature — and the professionalism it demands — is not taken seriously.

While the rules of the House do not explicitly prohibit it, true leadership is not defined by what you can, but what you should do.

The people of the Western Cape deserve leaders who are focused on their government and its governance first. Not theatrics, which do not treat official sittings with the seriousness, dignity and professionalism it deserves

Symbolically supporting worthy causes — e.g. sporting, patriotic or awareness raising initiatives — cannot be at the expense of the decorum and respect that the institution and the people it serves deserves.

While political debate and dialogue on issues of provincial importance are a key function of the House, the provincial legislature is not a publicity or performative platform. Minimum standards of decorum must be reflected in both conduct and attire and these must be adhered to equally. The people of the Western Cape deserve leaders who are focused on their government and its governance first. Not theatrics, which do not treat official sittings with the seriousness, dignity and professionalism it deserves.

This incident must be viewed in the broader context of the conduct committee’s finding against premier Winde and his intent to appeal the findings of the legislature. The failure to disclose sponsored travel in the Register of Members’ Interests raises concerns about transparency and compliance with the ethical obligations expected of public office bearers. His intent to appeal the findings further demonstrates his disregard for the role and legitimate processes of the legislature.

Taken together, these developments suggest a troubling pattern: a casual attitude and disdain towards the rules, standards and institutions that underpin democratic governance.

As the official opposition, the ANC has consistently emphasised that accountability must apply equally to everyone, more especially those in positions of executive authority. In a democracy, leadership is not about rhetorical narratives about good governance. It is about exemplifying the conduct and respect for institutions through which such good governance is manifested.

As the head of the provincial government, the premier’s conduct and professionalism should be a benchmark for the provincial cabinet and the administration he leads.

By treating the legislature casually, the premier undermines the culture of accountability that the institution upholds.

This contradicts the long-promoted DA narrative that the Western Cape provincial government is a model of good governance, institutional excellence and ethics. True respect for democratic institutions cannot be proclaimed while being disregarded in practice.

The legislature and the people it represents deserve respect, dignity and decorum from its leaders. This requires conduct that reflects the seriousness of the public office, the esteem of the legislature and the privilege of occupying the chamber.

The conduct committee’s finding has already made clear that the premier failed to meet the required standards of disclosure. The events of March 5 raise further questions about his respect for the institution responsible for holding him accountable.

Leadership requires humility and responsibility. At the very least, Winde should acknowledge the breach of the Code of Conduct, correct the record through full disclosure and offer a sincere apology to the legislature and the public.

Beyond that, he must also demonstrate respect for the institutions of our democracy by doing the honourable thing and resigning.

Breaching ethical rules that the premier is meant to uphold and without consequences suggests that the rules are flexible for those in power.

The conduct committee has established a guilty verdict. Resignation would be an admission of wrongdoing and an acknowledgement that the premier and the DA recognise the lapse in ethical leadership.

Anything less only deepens the perception that accountability in the Western Cape is treated as an exception rather than being essential.

By claiming as it does that the Western Cape is a model of good governance, the DA must ensure accountability begins at the top.

The people of the Western Cape deserve a government that treats transparency as a duty, not a technical inconvenience. They deserve a premier who understands that public office is a privilege entrusted by citizens, not a platform for indefensible prevarication and performative theatrics.

Will the premier, the DA and their supporters recognise this? Or will they choose party loyalty over public accountability and transparency ahead of the DA’s April elective conference?

Khalid Sayed, is the leader of the Opposition in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature