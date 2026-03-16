PALI LEHOHLA | 1st-class degrees don’t protect women from 2nd-class treatment and 3rd-class infrastructure

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Women have achieved first-class gains in educational attainment and surpassing their male counterparts in graduation rates, according to the 30-year longitudinal mesh of censuses.

In 1963 when lightning struck our home in Patisi and my father had to massage my mother’s hands, frozen from the impact of the massive voltage, it was befitting that a medicine man had to visit the homestead to cleanse and clear the evil spirits. Ntate Musi came from a distant village and was renowned for his mastery of lightening. For years to come, after the sharp razor and all that muti, I felt perfectly secure from lightning.

The mighty Statistics South Africa releases multiple numbers of evidence every working day. In the month that we celebrate International Women’s Day, I looked at the numbers and I felt the yellow ball of fire that entered the chimney in Patisi on that fateful day. I hoped for a Ntate Musi with a razor and medicine whose smell made my sensory organs tremble.

From the Victims of Crime Survey (VOCS) to GBV stats, Governance Justice Security and Peace Survey (GJSPS) to Time Use Survey (TUS) and Survey of the Employed and Self Employed (SESE), the statistics speak of a dangerous place for women. Worst of all, it punishes them for the progress they make in education.

The geography of rupture tells us why education cannot save a nation without institutional integrity. Despite their prowess in education, women find out that sadly this progressive achievement in the instrument that Nelson Mandela considered to be the shield of the nation ― education ― it is this same spear that attracts vindictiveness from the “stronger” sex.

As we observe this, the numerical truth is revealed across the surveys mentioned. The most pointed being GPSJS (2019–2025), VOCS (2011–2018) and GBV registries presents a profound mechanical rupture in the social contract.

We are witnessing a paradox of progress: while the artery of knowledge has successfully expanded — with women achieving first-class gains in educational attainment and surpassing their male counterparts in graduation rates according to the 30 year longitudinal mesh of censuses — the sovereign shield of the state has failed to protect the biotic potential of this newly empowered cohort.

This is a clinical study in institutional ischemia, where the gains made in the classroom are being siphoned away by the “vortex” of crime, GBV and a systemic collapse in the integrity of public institutions.

A forensic audit of the TUS and the Income and Expenditure Survey (IES) exposes the structural masculine resistance women face. The TUS geocodes a staggering disparity: women shoulder a disproportionate volume of unpaid care work — cleaning, cooking and child-rearing — which impedes their professional mobility. This instructional soul of the household is uncounted in GDP but thins the biotic pulse of women’s careers.

Simultaneously, the IES reveals that women’s expenditure is often siphoned into household essentials and high-cost risk avoidance, while men’s expenditure profiles often reflect a greater extraction of personal luxury, women are paying a “safety tax” — investing in private security, gated transit and risk-perception technologies just to navigate their own neighbourhoods.

Education gives women a first-class degree, but a broken security environment ensures their income is immediately redirected from wealth-building to mere survival.

Rather than a nebulous cloud, this rupture is geocoded into specific zones where the aggregate index of crime, decay and institutional distrust is highest. The GPSJS 2024/25 and the Organised Crime Index 2026 highlight a terrifying metabolic failure in our urban centres.

There is a fact we must confront: the rise of GBV is often a resistance to the rise of women. As women achieve grit in the workplace, the domestic space often lashes back. In hotspots across Gauteng, the Western Cape and KZN, violence is used to re-establish a state of dependency.

Pietermaritzburg and Pretoria now rank as global leaders in crime indices, reflecting an environment where proximity to the administrative hub of power offers no shield for the citizen.

In Johannesburg, the economic artery is suffering from a literal and figurative collapse; with 78% of its bridges in decay and only 6% considered “first-class”, the city has become a mesh of crumbling infrastructure and predatory crime. In the uThukela District, the administrative dust of mismanagement has led to a total ischemia of services, where even municipal bank accounts are attached, leaving the biotic pulse of the community without water or safety.

At the heart of this rupture lies the collapsing integrity of public institutions. A development finance institution or national statistics bureau is only as strong as the marrow of its ethics. The GPSJS 2025 registry reveals a metabolic failure in trust. When a woman with a master’s degree enters a police station to report GBV, she often encounters administrative failure rather than a proper response.

The bribery and apathy within the justice system acts as a secondary victimisation. When justice is blocked by corruption, the sovereign value of education is loss. The victim realises that her first-class credentials cannot protect her from a third-class infrastructure of care. In provinces like North West and Free State, which failed to produce a single clean audit in the 2025/26 cycle, the registry of results is a hollow mesh that offers no protection against the vultures of systemic neglect.

There is a fact we must confront: the rise of GBV is often a resistance to the rise of women. As women achieve grit in the workplace, the domestic space often lashes back. In hotspots across Gauteng, the Western Cape and KZN, violence is used to re-establish a state of dependency.

This is a crisis of human potential, a pre-operational extinction of a career. A woman’s professional pulse is thinned not by a lack of skill, but by the rupture of a broken bone or a shattered mind. The state’s failure to implement the “muti” of protection — a forensic, high-velocity shield against domestic terror — means we are losing the master weavers of the economy to the silence of the grave.

The ships and flags of South Africa’s future cannot sail on the residual dust of governance. We cannot claim gender equality during international women’s month while the numerical truth shows our most educated citizens live in a state of high-voltage fear, concentrated in ghost cities and failing municipalities.

To repair this systemic rupture, we must move beyond promises. We need a high standard of integrity. This requires a clinical purge of the vultures within our public institutions, those who treat the sovereign fiscus as a personal siphon and the biotic pulse of the victim as a nuisance. We must geocode a new social contract where institutional integrity is the foundation and public safety is the registry of success.

Only when we address the institutional ischemia in places such as Gqeberha, uThukela and Johannesburg will the artery of knowledge lead to true freedom. Education gives a woman the tools to build a life; the state must provide the shield. This month, let us audit the institutions, not just the individuals. Let us ensure that the soul of the nation is backed by the grit of a justice system that works.

The numerical ear of history is listening; it is time to deliver the numerical truth of safety, integrity and equality for all, from the rural locks of the Eastern Cape to the high-rise vortices of Gauteng. A lightning protector driven through incision on all nodes and joints of the body is the crucifixion needed to fix the soul of the nation.

Dr Pali Lehohla is a professor of practice at the University of Johannesburg, a research associate at Oxford University, and a distinguished alumni of the University of Ghana. He is the former statistician-general of South Africa