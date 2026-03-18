MOSALA MOSEGOMI | How Sharpeville and Soweto helped dismantle apartheid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This year marks the 66th anniversary of the Sharpeville massacre on March 21 1960 and the 50th anniversary of the June 16 1976 student uprisings.

The two incidents during the apartheid era left trails of blood leading to the graves of victims. Both incidents were pivotal moments that changed the direction of the struggle against the apartheid regime.

After the Boer republics and British colonies came together to form the Union of SA in 1910, laws were promulgated against black people aimed at dispossession of land and stripping of political rights. That was followed by more stringent legislation to ensure complete exclusion from political and economic participation and development of the country.

After ascending to power in 1948, the National Party consolidated its power by passing laws to stagnate the social advancement and economic development of black South Africans.

It implemented what came to be known as “grand apartheid”, which basically meant oppression. Pass laws were a critical part of the plan. These subjected Africans to unprecedented dehumanisation, disruption and decimation of family life and destruction of the foundations of the social fibres of black communities.

On March 21 1960, people gathered in Sharpeville in the Vaal Triangle to demonstrate against pass laws, culminating in 69 deaths and many more injured. That was followed by banning the PAC, the ANC and the SACP, detentions and banning orders.

From the dark clouds that covered Sharpeville sprung the shoots of a new generation whose seeds were nourished by the blood that flowed from the massacre

From the dark clouds that covered Sharpeville sprung the shoots of a new generation whose seeds were nourished by the blood that flowed from the massacre.

Young people of Sharpeville and the Vaal area heeded the call with determination. They formed the Sharpeville Youth Movement (SYM) founded by Vusi Tshabalala and Nkutsoeu Motsau.

Tshabalala became director of the organisation and Mampho Selelo its secretary. The focus was building a youth movement that would address young people’s issues.Its activities crossed the regime’s red line and it was not long before the security branch pounced, detaining some members. Some members retreating to Meadowlands in Soweto to lie low.

Motsau was subsequently charged for communism after writing a poem the apartheid regime considered inflammatory. His conviction illuminated the reality of a bitter and protracted struggle, but there was no turning back.

At the same time student activism was gaining momentum in the Vaal area. Pupils at three high schools, namely Lekoa Shandu, Jordan and Lebohang, came together to form the Vaal Students Movement. The committee consisted of members from the represented schools, and the president was Teboho Selimfe.

The security branch quickly included the organisation on its radar. Young people were arrested and detained and interrogated about youth activities in the area. That did not deter them.

While these developments were unfolding in the Vaal area, Soweto was consolidating youth and student’s movements. Representatives from Soweto youth organisations met at the home of Phil Meyiwa to discuss forming an umbrella body.

The SYM supported the formation and became part of the organisation to be formed. This led to the formation of the Transvaal Youth Organisation in Wilgespruit in October 1972 and Mathe Diseko became the first president. He was banned in September the next year.

Traction was gaining momentum around the country. The South African Students Movement (SASM) had been officially reconstituted in Kings Williams Town during the Easter Weekend in 1975. The president was Tshabalala from Sharpeville, and he would play a crucial role leading June 16 1976.

At the meeting the decision was made to protest on June 16 1976. Students from all high schools in Soweto were to march to Orlando West Junior High (then called Phuthi) to pledge solidarity with students who had been boycotting classes since May 17 in protest against implementation of the Afrikaans language policy.

The SASM formed new branches and resuscitated dormant ones throughout the country.

In May 1976 SASM held its fifth general students’ council presided by Tshabalala. It was at a time when sporadic Afrikaans boycotts were being held at schools in Soweto. The conference passed a motion that SASM assume the leadership role by guiding students through the unfolding Afrikaans language issue.

Zweli Sizane, permanent organising secretary of SASM, met Seth Mazibuko, who was head prefect at the school in the centre of protests against Afrikaans.

That was followed by a meeting with the agenda prepared by Super Moloi, Ndebe Motapanyame and David Kutumela and everything was in place for a meeting on June 13 1976 in which many iSoweto secondary and high schools participated.

At the meeting the decision was made to protest on June 16 1976. Students from all high schools in Soweto were to march to Orlando West Junior High (then called Phuthi) to pledge solidarity with students who had been boycotting classes since May 17 in protest against implementation of the Afrikaans language policy.

On June 16, Soweto exploded and was immediately joined by students throughout the country to elevate it from a demonstration to an uprising.

After planning since the 1930s to make Afrikaans the main official language, and that being enforced in 1976, the aspirations of the apartheid regime and its dream of Afrikanerdom went up in flames in one day.

• Mosegomi is the author of SOWETO Explodes: The Beginning of End of Apartheid