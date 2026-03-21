CARTOON | Ramaphosa throws Mchunu under the bus with PKTT denial

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President Cyril Ramaphosa says suspended police minister Mchunu has become his “political burden to bear” and he is prepared to take the flak for not deciding his fate until the Madlanga commission finishes its work.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied approving the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT), stating under oath the decision was taken without his consent and fell within the operational authority of the police.

According to suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, Ramaphosa issued a directive to disband the PKTT on the night of December 31 2024. He claimed then to have received advice from his special adviser, an advocate. “He had no doubt that it is within the constitution and within the legislative framework,” Mchunu told parliament’s ad hoc committee probing the matter in parallel with, but independently of, the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

“It’s in the affidavit; I briefed the president and he agreed with the briefing,” he said.

In a statement to parliament this week, Ramaphosa said that he did not give Mchunu permission to disband the political killings task team (PKTT), as Mchunu had claimed.

This should represent a hammer blow to Mchunu’s hopes of returning to the cabinet. And it raises questions about Ramaphosa’s leadership in not being seen to act decisively against a minister who has evidently played fast and loose with the truth.

(Brandan Reynolds)

Ramaphosa says Mchunu has become his “political burden to bear” and he is prepared to take the flak for not deciding his fate until the Madlanga commission finishes its work.