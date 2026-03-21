OpinionPREMIUM

Mampara of the week: Sgt Fannie Nkosi

Fables from an imaginary universe

Sunday Times Hogarth

Sunday Times Hogarth

Sgt Fannie Nkosi, also referred to as witness F testifies before the Madlanga commission in Pretoria. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

Sgt Fannie Nkosi had it coming when advocate Sesi Baloyi reprimanded him at the Madlanga commission for prevaricating, stonewalling and generally being economical with the truth during his week of testimony.

The serial motorbike buyer admitted to having a close relationship with, and receiving money from, criminal suspects such as Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, and to sharing confidential police files with the late taxi tycoon Jotham Zanemvula “King Mswazi” Msibi.

His attempts at explaining away his indiscretions grew ever more fanciful, culminating in his imaginative invention of the fictional local authority of “Mathews Phosa municipality” in Mpumalanga, where his security boss brother was apparently bidding for tenders.

How long before Sgt Mampara swaps his blue uniform for a baggy orange one?

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