MANDLA RADEBE | Budget relief for SABC fails to resolve deep funding crisis

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The SABC remains a critical site of cultural reproduction, sustaining indigenous languages, local creative industries and public-interest content that is often marginalised by the commercial media, says the writer. File photo.

With the 2026 national budget speech behind us and finance minister Enoch Godongwana receiving favourable responses from markets and policy commentators, attention now shifts from broad applause to the substance of specific allocations.

For scholars of communication and media policy, the more pressing question is what the budget reveals about the government’s understanding of public broadcasting, particularly the future of the SABC, and its willingness to sustain public service media beyond market imperatives.

In South Africa, public broadcasting performs functions that extend far beyond electoral democracy. The SABC remains a critical site of cultural reproduction, sustaining indigenous languages, local creative industries and public-interest content that is often marginalised by the commercial media. It provides education, information and accessible entertainment in conditions of deep inequality and market failure, making it a vital component of the national psyche rather than merely another media outlet competing for audiences and advertising.

It is precisely for this reason that the current policy turn towards the household subsidy model must be treated with caution.

In a context of fiscal pressure, declining licence fee compliance and unresolved debates about sustainable funding, proposals that shift the burden onto households are not neutral or technical solutions. They are fundamentally political choices that reveal how the government conceives of public media, either as a social right or as a quasi-commercial service to be paid for by individual consumers.

The 2026 budget allocates R728.8m to the SABC over the medium term to support its public broadcasting mandate and programme production.

Initially framed as a consultative exercise towards long-term sustainability, the process has recently been overshadowed by attempts to withhold parts of the funding-model report from public scrutiny

In addition, a special appropriation of R700m to the department of communications & digital technologies is reported to be directed, in part, towards settling the SABC’s outstanding signal-distribution debt to Sentech.

While these allocations provide short-term relief, they do little to resolve the underlying structural crisis of public broadcasting finance.

This crisis is now being addressed through a process led by consultancy BMI TechKnowledge under the auspices of the department.

Initially framed as a consultative exercise towards long-term sustainability, the process has recently been overshadowed by attempts to withhold parts of the funding-model report from public scrutiny.

This retreat into secrecy has little to do with procedure and everything to do with politics and ideology. Essentially, it reduces a fundamentally democratic question about communication rights and social inclusion into a narrow technocratic problem.

The proposed household subsidy model is deeply flawed. In a society marked by mass unemployment, structural inequality and widespread poverty, flat-rate household levies or device-based contributions operate regressively. They extract scarce resources from low-income households, many of whom rely most heavily on the SABC, while simultaneously entrenching a market logic within an institution constitutionally mandated to serve the public interest.

More troubling still, this model risks locking the SABC further into commercial dependence. By failing to secure adequate public funding, household subsidies indirectly reinforce reliance on advertising and audience commodification.

The result is a structural contradiction where a public broadcaster is expected to fulfil a developmental and democratic mandate while behaving like a commercial entity competing for advertising revenue.

International experience demonstrates that household subsidies are not the only, or even the most viable, option. Several countries have moved decisively away from licence fees and household levies

The consequences are predictable. Market-orientated funding models privilege advertiser-friendly, urban and middle-class audiences while marginalising rural, poor and linguistically diverse communities. Far from democratising communication, such models risk reproducing inequality within the media system itself.

International experience demonstrates that household subsidies are not the only, or even the most viable, option. Several countries have moved decisively away from licence fees and household levies.

France abolished its television licence fee in 2022, replacing it with direct funding from general taxation. Countries such as the Netherlands, Canada and Australia fund public broadcasters primarily through the national fiscus, complemented by strong governance safeguards to protect editorial independence.

Nordic countries like Sweden and Finland have introduced income-based public media taxes, linking contributions to ability to pay rather than device ownership. While each model has its own risks and trade-offs, they share a recognition that public broadcasting is a collective good that cannot be sustained through market mechanisms alone.

Seen in this light, the household subsidy proposal resembles a flat spare tyre: it may keep the vehicle moving briefly, but it cannot sustain the journey. It avoids the deeper political question of whether the government is indeed prepared to fund public broadcasting as democratic infrastructure, rather than as a semi-commercial service trapped in perpetual crisis management.

If the purpose of public broadcasting is to democratise communication, then its funding must be treated as a matter of public policy and social justice, not individual consumption. Stable public funding, combined with robust governance protections and participatory oversight, offers a more credible and equitable path forward than continued experimentation with market-orientated fixes.

• Radebe is a professor of strategic communication at the University of Johannesburg and author of Constructing Hegemony: The South African Commercial Media and the (Mis)Representation of Nationalisation (Routledge). He writes in his personal capacity.