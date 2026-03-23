EDITORIAL | The SABC’s editorial independence is not negotiable

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Clement Manyathela has confirmed his prime-time show will not be renewed when its contract lapses at the end of the month

The SABC’s decision not to recommission its flagship political talk show Face the Nation has revived a familiar and troubling debate on the extent to which South Africa’s public broadcaster is truly free from political interference.

Allegations that the show was canned not because of costs, but due to pressure from ANC and government officials uncomfortable with Clement Manyathela’s robust questioning, cannot simply be dismissed, especially as the country heads into critical local government elections later this year.

One thing must be clear, the SABC’s editorial independence is not a negotiable principle.

For our democracy to function, the public broadcaster must be able to ask tough questions, scrutinise those in power, and serve the interests of all South Africans, fearlessly, without favour and without fear of retribution.

Any perception or evidence of political meddling erodes trust in the institution.

Unfortunately, reports of political actors, particularly from the ANC, trying to control the SABC’s editorial direction are not new.

In 2019, an inquiry into editorial interference at the SABC found that former communications minister Faith Muthambi and ex-board chairperson Ellen Tshabalala interfered in decision-making in the broadcaster’s newsrooms.

The inquiry, headed by the then-executive director of the Press Council, Joe Thloloe, investigated allegations of editorial interference and though the inquiry found no “direct line” between the newsroom and Luthuli House showing direct political influence, the inquiry found that the ANC “hovered” over the newsroom.

Management must show, in word and deed, that programming decisions are made on objective grounds and that no external influence is tolerated. Only then can the public broadcaster fulfil its mandate and regain the nation’s trust at this crucial moment in our democracy.

The official explanations for the cancellation of Face the Nation, that it was a routine programming decision based on ratings and cost, are contradicted by insider accounts suggesting otherwise.

It is not enough for the SABC to issue blanket denials and cite industry norms.

The broadcaster’s leadership owes it to the public to be transparent, particularly now. They must take the public into their confidence and provide clear evidence, including viewership statistics for Face the Nation, to demonstrate that their decision was based on facts rather than political pressure.

This is not just about one show or one presenter. It is about the very soul of the SABC and its constitutional duty to serve the nation, not the ruling party or any government.

In an election year, the stakes are even higher because allowing even a whiff of political interference to shape what the public hears or sees threatens the fairness of the democratic process itself.

The SABC must recommit to the highest standards of editorial independence and transparency. Management must show, in word and deed, that programming decisions are made on objective grounds and that no external influence is tolerated. Only then can the public broadcaster fulfil its mandate and regain the nation’s trust at this crucial moment in our democracy.