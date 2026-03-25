EDITORIAL | How many more lives before we hit reset on our nation’s moral compass

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Labour lawyer Chinette Gallichan was murdered outside the CCMA offices in Johannesburg on March 23.

Three shots to the head snuffing out the life of Gauteng labour lawyer Chinette Gallichan on Monday is yet another reminder that our collective moral compass is in dire need of a reset.

Gallichan, who was attached to Sibanye-Stillwater’s legal team, was involved in a labour dispute on behalf of the company and was due to attend a hearing at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offices in Johannesburg.

But somebody decided it was easier to take out someone’s wife, friend, daughter, colleague and fellow runner rather than resolve a dispute.

Someone chose violence to manipulate justice in their favour.

Gallichan’s death has triggered the expected outrage from society.

It also sparked condemnation from justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Her comments that the “justice system exists to provide lawful, fair and structured mechanisms for resolving disputes. We urge all individuals and parties to reject violence and place their trust in legal processes and institutions” ring hollow.

She followed up with “an attack of this nature undermines the rule of law and threatens the very foundation of our constitutional democracy. Legal practitioners play a critical role in ensuring access to justice, and their safety must be safeguarded at all times” ― mere sound bites.

In January two people were killed outside the Booysens magistrate’s court, prompting Gauteng MPLs to call for a security review at courts.

Yet three months later, Gallichan is another statistic, yet another painful reminder that lives are expendable and cheap.

Last week, hitman Deon Mathonsi Chonco was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for the November 2022 murder of land-grab whistleblower Xolani Ntombela in the Pietermaritzburg regional court.

In January, Chonco was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg high court after he was convicted of the murder of five family members in Bulwer. In an unrelated matter and the following month, he was sentenced to 20 years for a hit on Qalokunye Zuma, a senior induna from the Nxamalala tribal authority.

He has another murder case pending, where he is charged alongside Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma for the death of another whistleblower, DA uMngeni councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, who was murdered in front of his wife and children, in Mpophomeni in December 2023.

One man has the blood of at least eight people on his hands, a trigger man who takes instructions and cash from the morally bankrupt who have no qualms about resorting to violence to suit their agenda, and whose actions go unpunished.

It is no wonder then this approach is normalised in communities and plays out daily in society as we have seen with a number of high-profile hits on whistleblowers.

The approach has filtered down to our schools where guns and knives are packed before textbooks and lunches.

A grade 12 schoolboy from Daleview Secondary School in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, was fatally stabbed on Monday in an open veld while walking home after school, three days after a 17-year-old grade 8 pupil from Forest High School in Johannesburg was severely beaten and stabbed at a park near the school after school hours.

In KwaZulu-Natal a schoolgirl brawl apparently egged on by community bystanders has gone viral and is now the subject of the provincial education department.

Our schools are the foundation of not only academic learning but the bedrock at which our children should learn the tools to navigate life. It is here they should learn about conflict resolution, understanding and respecting culture, diversity and tolerance.

Instead it seems their exposure to violence and abuse — both physical and emotional in the form of bullying — has become the norm, something we have to curb immediately, and collectively.

Communities have for too long accepted and enabled violence and now they need to play their part in rejecting this abhorrent behavioural response.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s move to send troops into the country’s crime hotspots to help the police stop the epidemic of violence in society was a reactive yet somewhat problematic way of sending this message.

History has shown deploying the army to handle criminal matters can be counter productive.

But it is time to move with priority to proactively reset the nation’s moral compass involving all spheres of government and society.