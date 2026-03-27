ANDA BICI | A nation priced out of survival

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Diesel prices are expected to rise by more than R10 a litre next week. Stock photo.

Our country is no longer anticipating a fuel shock. It is now pricing it in.

As at the close of business on Thursday the latest confirmed fuel price increases on Wednesday are staggering:

Petrol 93: +R5.50 per litre;

Petrol 95: +R6.00 per litre;

Diesel (0.05%): +R10.07 per litre;

Diesel (0.005%): +R10.21 per litre; and

Illuminating paraffin: +R11.67 per litre.

These figures include fuel and Road Accident Fund levies. They exclude annual transportation cost adjustments. They represent one of the most severe fuel price shocks in South African history.

We are not merely experiencing a fuel price increase. We are absorbing the economic consequences of a global energy conflict into an already fragile domestic system. What was previously modelled as under-recovery has now crystallised into reality.

Diesel increases exceeding R10 per litre and Jet A1 and paraffin increases above R11/l are no longer projections, they are imminent lived conditions. This is systemic rupture.

Once final adjustments, including the slate levy and downstream cost escalations, filter through the system, inland fuel prices will move decisively into record territory. In a road-dependent economy where more than 80% of goods move by truck, this is not a sectoral issue. It is an economy-wide shock transmission.

What is unfolding is not simply a supply disruption. It is the exposure of a structural weakness built over a decade. South Africa has lost most of its domestic refining capacity and transitioned into a fuel-importing economy. Where value was once created through refining, industrial depth and employment, it is now extracted through imports, trading margins and foreign exchange exposure.

South Africa is now using price as a rationing mechanism. As fuel becomes prohibitively expensive, demand contracts. Travel reduces. Logistics consolidates. This is not so much policy choice as it is economic compulsion. The alternative is collapse

How did we allow ourselves to move from a country that refines its own fuel to one that imports its vulnerability at global prices? The consequences are immediate and unforgiving. Disposable incomes are collapsing. Each tank of fuel now absorbs hundreds of rand more, stripping households of the ability to afford food, rent, transport and basic services. The commuter economy fractures. Taxi fares rise. Bus systems adjust. Mobility becomes conditional. Access to work becomes a cost barrier.

The most dangerous transmission channel is diesel. Diesel is not a commodity in South Africa but an operating system of the real economy. A R10/l increase moves directly into food, logistics, mining and industrial production. Farmers face immediate input pressure. Logistics operators pass costs forward with ruthless efficiency. Within weeks food prices rise sharply. Bread, maize meal and milk are no longer insulated from global shocks but are casualties of them.

At what point does a fuel crisis become a food crisis, and who takes responsibility when millions are priced out of both mobility and nutrition? At the same time, the productive economy enters compression. Manufacturing, construction and logistics face cost structures that cannot be absorbed. Margins collapse. Smaller firms fail. Investment slows. What emerges is not simply inflation, it is the co-existence of rising prices and declining production. Structural strain replaces cyclical pressure.

The South African Reserve Bank’s decision to hold the repo rate at 6.75% reflects constraint, not comfort. The Bank is confronting an imported inflation shock it did not create. Holding rates avoids immediate damage to a fragile economy. But it is not relief. It is a delay. Fuel increases will transmit into inflation through transport and food. If expectations shift or the rand weakens further, the Bank will be forced to tighten later, under worse conditions.

The sequence is already visible in that fuel shock equates to food inflation, which equates to potential interest rate pressure. Monetary policy can manage expectations, but it cannot absorb structural exposure. If the state has no fiscal space and monetary policy offers no immediate relief, where does protection for ordinary South Africans reside?

South Africa is now using price as a rationing mechanism. As fuel becomes prohibitively expensive, demand contracts. Travel reduces. Logistics consolidates. This is not so much policy choice as it is economic compulsion. The alternative is collapse.

Artificially suppressing prices in a constrained global market leads to shortages, empty pumps and supply chain failure. The country is therefore choosing controlled pain over uncontrolled breakdown. But for millions there is nothing controlled about this pain. The most severe impact will be felt in households reliant on illuminating paraffin.

A near 70% increase transforms energy from a necessity into a luxury. Families revert to unsafe fuels. Fire risk increases. Respiratory illness rises. Cooking becomes unaffordable. Meals are skipped. This is a humanitarian escalation. Beyond the visible economy, the shock continues.

How many shocks must the economy absorb before we confront the structural decisions that made it so dangerously exposed? There is no painless solution. But there are unavoidable decisions

Jet fuel costs surge. Airlines respond immediately through fare increases. Tourism weakens. Jobs are placed at risk. Export sectors lose competitiveness. These effects accumulate quietly but materially, eroding economic activity in critical sectors.

Compounding all of this is the slate levy. Designed to recover past under-recoveries, it now intensifies the crisis. Consumers are paying for today’s shock while settling yesterday’s deficit. Even if global prices retreat, the levy ensures relief is delayed. The pain is prolonged.

Globally nations are making difficult choices. Some allow full cost pass-through to preserve supply. Others subsidise aggressively, risking fiscal instability. Wealthier economies cushion the vulnerable. South Africa sits in the most constrained position, with limited fiscal space, high debt and deep import dependence.

The National Treasury is not so much unwilling as heavily constrained. Any meaningful subsidy would require borrowing or cutting essential services. Even where relief is introduced, it will be partial, temporary and fiscally redistributive. The cost does not disappear but moves across time, across budgets and across taxpayers.

How many shocks must the economy absorb before we confront the structural decisions that made it so dangerously exposed? There is no painless solution. But there are unavoidable decisions.

South Africa must rebuild refining capacity, not as an option, but as a condition for economic sovereignty. Existing capacity must be stabilised. Strategic fuel storage must be expanded. Without it, the country absorbs global shocks. The Basic Fuel Price formula must be recalibrated to preserve supply while moderating extreme volatility transmission.

Most critically, refining must be rebuilt at a regional scale. A co-ordinated Southern African Development Community energy system would restore scale, reduce foreign exchange pressure and re-anchor industrial value within the region.

What South Africa faces is the consequence of an economy structurally exposed to global volatility without buffers to absorb it. This moment is diagnostic. If it is not confronted with urgency and structural reform, the next shock will not only be more expensive and destabilising.

• Bici is a master’s in management: energy leadership candidate at Wits Business School.