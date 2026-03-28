CARTOON | Top cops captured by Cat’s grip

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Eleven senior police officers have been arrested in connection with a multimillion-rand contract awarded to a company connected to alleged underworld figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Too many members of the police leadership are tainted by allegations of wrongdoing and criminality. They include minister Senzo Mchunu, who is on special leave, Gen Fannie Masemola, his deputy Shadrack Sibiya and head of organised crime Richard Shibiri.

Most disturbing is the fact that Masemola’s summons followed the arrest this week of 11 senior officers in connection with a multimillion-rand contract awarded to a company connected to murder accused and alleged underworld figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala. Masemola is entangled in the same matter.

Previous witnesses have testified at the Madlanga commission that on the day police raided Matlala’s home, he told them about his close ties with senior officials and that he had been told they were coming.

(Brandan Reynolds)

Evidence shows that on the of the raid at Matlala’s home in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Jerry Boshoga, police sergeant Fannie Nkosi was on a call with him. At the same time, Nkosi also sent a message to controversial businessperson and taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni stating that the special ops members had arrived at the address (the commission suggests he was making reference to the operation at Matlala’s home) and he was waiting for feedback.

However, he said the message was not related to that operation, as he did not know about it.

Nkosi is alleged to be the middleman between deputy national commissioner for crime detection Sibiya and alleged criminals.