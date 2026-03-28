EDITORIAL | Time to follow the money

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To audit or not to audit? In particular, the lifestyles of public servants. This paper’s answer is in the affirmative. The issue became more pressing this week when 16 law enforcement officials commission were arrested following revelations at the Madlanga commission of inquiry into police corruption and the alleged capture of the criminal justice system. It has long been flagged by the Zondo commission of inquiry how some of our most trusted civil servants live beyond their means.

It is for this reason that the proposal by the special investigating unit (SIU) — for it to be given sweeping powers to conduct lifestyle audits on civil servants — ought to be welcomed. The proposal was made by the acting head of the SIU, Leonard Lekgetho, during a meeting with parliament’s public service and administration portfolio committee. Lekgetho told MPs that, had proactive lifestyle audits been in place, the large-scale looting of public funds at Tembisa Hospital might have been nipped in the bud.

He gave an example of how, during the SIU’s investigation at the hospital, a low-ranking official was found with R15m in his bank account — something that would likely have been detected far earlier if lifestyle audits were conducted as a matter of course, rather than by invitation. As things stand, the SIU only does lifestyle audits by invitation from a government department — what, in government speak, is termed a “secondment agreement”.

It is hoped that Lekgetho’s proposal will enjoy priority in the cabinet and parliament’s legislative programme, and not be stalled indefinitely by state bureaucracy. The only drawback is that lifestyle audits can, currently, be carried out only on civil servants and not on political office-bearers such as ministers and MPs. We implore parliament to consider the latter when discussions on the SIU’s proposals begin in earnest.