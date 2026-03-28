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Q&A with NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on police chief summoned to court over tender scandal

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has been summoned to appear in court over the R50m Medicare tender awarded to Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Chris Barron asked NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago ...

Chris Barron

Chris Barron

Contributor

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

Q: Why is the national commissioner being given preferential treatment?

A: He is not.

Q: Why wasn’t he arrested and charged with the 12 other SAPS officers?

A: When they were arrested, his matter had not been finalised.

Q: Why?

A: There were still other things Idac (the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption) was looking at, and so they chose a different route to make sure he appears in court, which he will do on April 21.

Q: How strong is the evidence against him?

A: We can only talk about the evidence against everyone in this matter. Idac believes the evidence is enough because they’ve had enough time since 2024 to investigate this.

Q: So why weren’t they ready to arrest and charge the national commissioner in court alongside his colleagues?

A: It is unfortunate, but they just wanted to fix and check certain things before they put him in court.

Q: The others are facing charges of corruption, aren’t they?

A: The general charges are corruption, money laundering and going against the Public Finance Management Act.

Q: Is he facing similarly serious charges?

A: We can only communicate that when they are read to him when he appears.

Q: Would it be fair to assume one of the charges will be violating the PFMA?

A: I don’t want to get into that at the moment, but it is possible.

Q: We know, don’t we, that he repeatedly ignored warnings by the auditors that the Medicare tender process violated the PFMA and that the contract must be cancelled asap?

A: Like I say, we do not want to start prosecuting it in the public space. Once it is read to him, it will be public, and we can take it from there.

Q: Isn’t it already in the public space that he cancelled the contract only after “Cat” Matlala had been paid R50m?

A: There are things that are said in public, but they have to be presented formally in a court of law so that they can be taken further. Let us not take whatever is in the public space and use it now in this process.

Q: The way this has been handled makes it inevitable, doesn’t it?

A: There’s nothing wrong with people speculating, but we have to be mindful that we are the ones prosecuting the matter.

Q: Would you agree that violation of the PFMA is an extremely serious offence?

A: Yes, you must be charged criminally when you violate the PFMA.

Q: Are you concerned that the national commissioner hasn’t been suspended?

A: That is outside my pay grade.

Q: You’re not concerned witnesses may be interfered with and evidence compromised?

A: The NPA’s not concerned witnesses may be interfered with and evidence compromised ?

Q: How strong is your case against the SAPS officers?

A: We were informed by Idac that they have a strong case.

Q: Is it trial ready?

A: It is.

Q: How strong is the case against the national commissioner?

A: We are confident in our case against all of them.

Q: So when he appears in court, you’re confident the case won’t be postponed while the NPA tries to get more evidence?

A: We were assured that the case is trial-ready.

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