RUBESHAN PERUMAL & RICHARD LESSELS | A breath of hope: reigniting SA’s fight against TB

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As we paused to reflect on World TB Day this week, the air we share in South Africa remains heavy with a centuries-old, unforgiving pathogen. Tuberculosis (TB) is not just a leading cause of death; it is a pervasive, silent predator stalking our most vulnerable populations with devastating precision.

Despite our collective exhaustion with epidemics and pandemics over the past few years, we cannot look away from this enduring crisis. TB empties chairs at family dinner tables, orphans vulnerable children and violently drains the vitality of our workforce.

The economic shockwave of TB is profound. When a breadwinner falls ill, physical decline is rapidly followed by financial freefall. The loss of income, compounded by the cost of endless clinic visits and the need for bolstered nutrition, can pull entire households into poverty. TB does not merely infect lungs; it paralyses livelihoods.

Yet, our story is not merely one of suffering. South Africa has long been a global pioneer in TB science and policy. We have consistently been among the first nations to adopt evidence-based diagnostics, scaling up rapid molecular testing to detect drug resistance within hours rather than the weeks it took a decade ago. We have championed groundbreaking therapeutic regimens, bravely transitioning to all-oral, shorter courses for drug-resistant TB, removing the agony of months of daily injections. We have also rapidly expanded preventative therapies to protect those most at risk.

On paper, our programmatic arsenal is the envy of the developing world, backed by world-leading researchers.

Why, then, do so many South Africans succumb to a disease that has been curable for decades? The painful truth is that we suffer from profound implementation failure. We possess world-class tools but they consistently fail due to fractured health systems, severe clinic bottlenecks and a leaky care cascade.

We have to stop viewing support as a charitable act; it is a medical and economic imperative

We have failed to adequately reflect on what the stubborn persistence of TB represents: it is a glaring symptom of a failing society. TB is a social disease with a medical aspect. It thrives precisely on our systemic fault lines - overcrowded informal settlements, poorly ventilated taxis, food insecurity and the occupational scars of our mining history. Every avoidable TB death is a stark reminder that we are failing to protect our most vulnerable citizens. We cannot medicate our way out of structural poverty.

This realisation demands a radical, immediate shift in how we approach the epidemic. It requires a dual awakening from our communities and government.

First, to our communities: we must fundamentally rewrite the narrative around TB and strip it of its stigma.

TB spreads through the air; catching it is not a moral failing. We must foster intensified, grassroots advocacy, generating a louder, more urgent demand for TB prevention, regular screening and safer public spaces. Most importantly, we must extend unwavering solidarity to those suffering. No-one in South Africa should have to walk the gruelling, exhausting road of TB treatment in isolation or in shame. Neighbours must support neighbours; employers must support employees.

Second, we demand an urgent, paradigm-shifting pivot from our government.

The traditional, passive, clinic-bound approach of waiting for sick people to arrive at our doors will not end TB. We need leadership defined by relentless accountability, transparency and resourcefulness. The health department, in collaboration with the Treasury and the social development department, and through innovative financing mechanisms, must spearhead a programmatic, structural redesign that acknowledges the realities of our patients. This means formally integrating TB care with social security. We must implement targeted, conditional cash transfers to protect patients from the catastrophic costs of seeking care, which remains a primary driver of treatment interruption.

We have to stop viewing support as a charitable act; it is a medical and economic imperative. When patients abandon their six-month treatment because they cannot afford transport to the clinic or the food required to stomach the harsh medication, the cost to our health system, through prolonged transmission and the creation of highly drug-resistant TB, is astronomical.

We know how to mobilise resources when we treat a disease as a true emergency. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we witnessed unprecedented agility through innovative financing, public-private partnerships and solidarity funds. We must apply the same creativity and urgency to TB, integrating nutritional stipends and transport vouchers directly into our treatment models.

Let us move beyond rhetoric and piecemeal solutions. We have the tools, the scientific brilliance and the lived experience. Now we must summon the political will and societal courage to relegate TB to the history books

Investing in patients today is the only way to protect our economy and our communities tomorrow. Furthermore, we must modernise our patient support through the application of evidence-based technologies. By scaling up digital adherence technologies such as smart pillboxes and mobile health applications, we can empower patients to manage their treatment in their homes, reducing the burden on clinics. We must deploy mobile, AI-assisted digital X-rays and novel diagnostic tools directly into communities, mines and prisons to detect the disease before it spreads.

The government must proactively fund local implementation research. This “learn-as-we-do” approach ensures we adapt to realities rather than letting life-saving innovations languish in endless pilot phases.

Crucially, we must prepare for a new scientific era. With the first highly promising novel vaccines in over a century finally advancing through late-stage clinical trials now in South Africa, we cannot afford to be caught unaware when these are shown to be effective. The government must aggressively accelerate national readiness for a TB vaccine rollout. This requires commitments to scale up local manufacturing, robust storage and cold-chain logistics, sustainable financing and equitable, prioritised rollout. We must not wait until the vial is ready.

The end of TB in South Africa is not a utopian dream; it is a scientifically plausible, economically necessary reality within our lifetime. But science without systemic, compassionate support is a blunt instrument.

As we observe World TB Day 2026, let us move beyond rhetoric and piecemeal solutions. We have the tools, the scientific brilliance and the lived experience. Now we must summon the political will and societal courage to relegate TB to the history books.

• Perumal is head of TB treatment at Caprisa and professor of pulmonology at UKZN. Lessells is group leader, KZN Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, UKZN.