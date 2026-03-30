EDITORIAL | Government sends clear signal with Mkhwanazi’s contract renewal

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Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's contract as KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner has been renewed for five years. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

The recent renewal of Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s contract as KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner is a positive step forward for the province and the country at large.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the reappointment of Mkhwanazi on a new five-year contract.

At a time when South Africa faces immense challenges in law enforcement and public trust, steady leadership is crucial.

Mkhwanazi’s continued presence brings much-needed stability to policing in KZN, reinforcing the fight against violent crime in that province, including political killings and corruption at provincial and national levels.

Mkhwanazi has become synonymous with integrity and transparency. His track record of exposing entrenched problems within the police service has been instrumental in strengthening accountability.

During the famous July 6 briefing, he made damning allegations against high-ranking police officials and politicians, including the since-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, police deputy head Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, and members of the judiciary.

He accused them of aiding criminal syndicates, involving themselves improperly in investigations and obstructing justice.

His claims gave rise to the Madlanga commission of inquiry and an ad hoc parliamentary committee investigation.

Mkhwanazi has accused Mchunu of being influenced by criminal cartels to disband the political killings task team as they thought it was investigating them after raids that took place at two alleged cartel members, Katiso “KT” Molefe and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, in December 2024.

Renewing Mkhwanazi’s contract is a clear signal that the government values steadfastness and boldness in rooting out corruption.

Without Mkhwanazi’s fearless leadership, the public might never have learned about the “skeletons” in the closets of powerful figures, including the alleged controversial cosmetic surgeries for some of the female top cops that were allegedly paid for by Matlala, or the gift of impalas that Matlala allegedly made to Sibiya.

The SABC has placed journalist Natasha Phiri on precautionary suspension after evidence presented at the commission relating to allegations she was paid in exchange for information.

At the commission’s hearings, police sergeant Fannie Nkosi admitted he paid R500 to Phiri. This allegedly happened after Phiri had sent Nkosi contact details for blogger Musa Khawula.

Even more alarming have been the details of how some top police officials have become entangled with criminal networks. These revelations have shocked the nation and underlined the urgent need for reform and vigilance.

Renewing Mkhwanazi’s contract is a clear signal that the government values steadfastness and boldness in rooting out corruption.

It also reassures citizens that the fight against crime is being led by someone with an unflinching commitment to justice.

As KZN continues to grapple with complex security challenges, the province and the country, will benefit greatly from the stability and renewed momentum that Mkhwanazi’s leadership provides.

This decision must now be matched by ongoing support and resources for the commissioner and his team. Only then can South Africa truly turn the tide against crime and corruption, restoring faith in the institutions meant to protect us all.