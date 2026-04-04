Mampara of the week: Dada Morero

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The buffoon may be called ‘Dada’, but even though he is Joburg’s mayor, he is no city father, that’s for sure.

This Moreromampara sank to a new low of absurdity in attempting to stage a video-for-video fight with Helen Zille after she entertained the public by going snorkelling in one of Joburg’s gigantic potholes to highlight his service delivery failures.

He went to the scene and — on camera — blabbered: “We have to request Mrs Zille not to swim where there is a burst pipe because the risk is that you are encouraging children in the townships to swim where there’s work being done.”

Work being done? Residents say the dangerous pond had been there for about three years. Within days of Zille’s video going viral, the pothole was fixed. Zille 1, Dodo — sorry Dada — 0.