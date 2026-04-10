EDITORIAL | The judiciary must guard its hard-earned credibility

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Delays by the Constitutional Court in delivering the Phala Phala judgment raise serious concerns of independence and impartiality.

Over the years — and most notably during the era of state capture — the judiciary emerged as the stabilising force in South Africa’s democracy.

At a time when the executive and legislature faltered in their constitutional duties, the courts stood firm, reinforcing the rule of law and holding power to account.

It was the judiciary that confronted former president Jacob Zuma over the misuse of public funds at Nkandla, ensuring that accountability was not merely a political slogan but a constitutional imperative.

In a landmark 2016 ruling, then chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng delivered a scathing judgment against both Zuma and the ANC, affirming that the remedial actions of the public protector — then Thuli Madonsela — were binding unless set aside by a court.

This judgment marked a turning point. It cemented the judiciary’s role as a critical check on state power and elevated its standing in society as a guardian of constitutional democracy. At a moment of institutional decay, the courts became the bedrock upon which public trust rested — much like the fourth estate in a functioning democracy.

Yet institutions do not remain credible by historical reputation alone. They must continually earn public confidence. Recent allegations and growing scrutiny suggest that the judiciary, too, is not beyond reproach. While it remains a central pillar of democracy, it must also be subject to the same principles of accountability it has so often enforced.

Public confidence in the courts depends not only on fairness, but on the perception of fairness. Justice must not only be done — it must be seen to be done.

Concerns about the judiciary are not entirely new. During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first term, leaked recordings of ANC leadership meetings revealed unease within the party about the perceived reach of the courts.

The late deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte questioned whether some judges held political biases against the governing party. While such claims were politically charged, they signalled an underlying tension between the judiciary and political actors.

That tension has resurfaced more sharply in recent weeks. The Economic Freedom Fighters has publicly questioned whether the judiciary remains fully independent, pointing to delays in the Constitutional Court’s handling of the Phala Phala matter involving the president.

The party’s march to the Constitutional Court this week highlighted a key concern: the court has taken over a year and a half to deliver judgment in a case of significant public interest. This delay far exceeds the judiciary’s own guideline that judgments should generally be delivered within three months, barring exceptional circumstances.

To be sure, the EFF’s motives are not purely principled. The party has a clear political interest in challenging the president, particularly in the lead up to elections.

However, political motivation does not automatically invalidate the substance of its concerns. The question it raises remains a legitimate one: is the judiciary consistently applying its standards, regardless of who is before it?

Public confidence in the courts depends not only on fairness, but on the perception of fairness. Justice must not only be done — it must be seen to be done. When delays occur in politically sensitive cases, particularly those involving powerful figures, it risks creating the impression of selective justice, whether justified or not.

This is a perception the judiciary can ill afford. In a country still grappling with the legacy of corruption and institutional erosion, the courts remain one of the few trusted arbiters of accountability. Any suggestion of inconsistency or favouritism threatens to undermine that trust.

Under the leadership of chief justice Mandisa Maya, the judiciary faces a defining moment. The institution’s credibility — carefully built over decades — must now be actively protected through transparency, consistency and adherence to its own standards.

South Africa’s democracy depends on it. If the judiciary falters, even in perception, the consequences will extend far beyond the courtroom. The country cannot afford a return to the conditions that enabled state capture.

The judiciary has proven itself before. It must do so again.