OLIVER METH | Helen Zille’s Joburg campaign: shock, outrage … and then what?

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There’s a kind of politics we all recognise by now, and honestly, many of us have even grown used to it, says the writer.

There’s a particular kind of politics that thrives on the camera lens: walk into a broken space, point, react and let the outrage speak for itself. It’s immediate. It’s emotional. It travels fast on social media. And right now, it’s the language the Democratic Alliance’s mayoral candidate Helen Zille has chosen to speak as she moves through Joburg.

There’s a kind of politics we all recognise by now, and honestly, many of us have even grown used to it.

We have watched the informal settlement walkabout, the hostel walkabout where she reacts to the conditions people are forced to live in, and you can see the frustration in her face as she moves through spaces that have clearly been neglected for years.

Then there is the pothole moment, which has now become almost symbolic of the campaign, where she steps into it to show just how deep the problem goes, almost turning it into a visual statement that no one can ignore. And then there is Melville, where she stands with residents during the water crisis, sharing in their anger, before heading to a reservoir site to question contractors about delays and unfinished work.

So while the DA, through Zille, is trying to present itself as the clear ‘saviour’, the reality is that governing this city will require working with others, including those they are campaigning against. That is the central challenge.

None of this is wrong. In fact, much of it is necessary, because for a long time the failures in Joburg have been normalised, explained away or simply ignored.

There is real value in someone stepping into those spaces and saying clearly that this is not acceptable. But at the same time, we must also be honest about what is happening politically. Zille is not just exposing problems, she is also trying to position herself and the DA as the better alternative, the party that can outshine the African National Congress (ANC), ActionSA, Patriotic Alliance and others, while presenting itself as the one that can rescue the city.

And that is where the story becomes more complicated, because while the outrage is real and justified, the city itself is no longer a simple political contest between one party and another.

Johannesburg has become a space shaped by coalition politics, where no single party holds all the power, and where governance depends on negotiation, compromise and sometimes uncomfortable partnerships. This is where parties like ActionSA also enter the picture, positioning themselves as disruptors, as alternatives to both the ANC and the DA, and in many ways holding the balance of power in a city where every vote in council matters.

So while the DA, through Zille, is trying to present itself as the clear “saviour”, the reality is that governing this city will require working with others, including those they are campaigning against. That is the central challenge.

People in this city are not short of outrage, they live it every day. They do not need to be shown that things are broken, they need to know what is going to be done about it, and more importantly, how it will actually be done in a political environment where no one governs alone.

To be fair, Zille is not only campaigning through outrage. If you listen carefully to her interviews and statements, she is also starting to outline what she believes needs to happen.

On the water crisis, for example, she has spoken about collapsing infrastructure, poor maintenance and corruption within the system, and she has said that the solution lies in restoring maintenance budgets, bringing in technical expertise and strengthening oversight so that systems are managed properly. She has even suggested pulling in experienced engineers from better-run metros to help stabilise Joburg’s failing infrastructure.

That sounds like a plan, at least in principle, and it speaks to the kind of intervention many people would agree is needed. But then you go back to the scene in Melville, where residents are without water, frustrated and tired, and what they are hearing at that moment is not the plan. What they are hearing is outrage, and what they are seeing is a leader reacting to the crisis in front of them. The detail, the step-by-step explanation of how things will change, does not fully land in that moment.

The same tension shows up again when we think about infrastructure more broadly. Zille has been clear that the city has not been spending enough on maintenance and that unless that changes, the cycle of decay will continue.

That is an important point, because it goes to the heart of why roads are falling apart and why services keep failing. But then we see the pothole moment, and while it captures attention and even pushes the city to act, it also raises a deeper question about whether Joburg can really be fixed through pressure and visibility, or whether it needs a structured, long-term infrastructure plan that is clearly explained and consistently implemented.

And then there are the hostels, which represent some of the most difficult conditions in the city. Zille’s reaction there is strong, and it should be, because those conditions are unacceptable. But beyond that reaction, she has spoken about the need to bring in partnerships, including working with the private sector, to rebuild and restore parts of the city that government alone has failed to maintain. That could form part of a solution, but again, the question remains ― how does that translate into real change for the people living in those hostels, and how quickly can it happen?

All these threads point to the same issue, which is that the campaign is strong on showing us what is broken, and it is beginning to tell us what might be done, but it is still not fully convincing on how those plans will be carried through in the Joburg that actually exists.

Joburg is politically messy. It is shaped by coalitions, shifting alliances and constant negotiation. The ANC is no longer dominant in the way it once was, but it is still a key player. The DA is positioning itself as the alternative, but it cannot govern alone. ActionSA is trying to carve out its own space, often acting as kingmaker in tight council votes. This is the reality any mayor will have to deal with.

So while Zille is campaigning to outshine the ANC and present herself as the leader who can fix Joburg, she will very likely need to sit across the table from those same political opponents to pass budgets, approve projects and make sure anything actually gets done. That is where the real test lies, not in the videos, but in the negotiations, the compromises and the ability to hold a coalition together long enough to deliver results.

There is still an opportunity here, though. When Zille moves beyond the moment of outrage and begins to focus on the harder question, the one that cannot be answered with a single visit or a single video, that is where the campaign can shift.

How do you fix the water system in a way that lasts? How do you rebuild infrastructure when budgets are tight and systems are weak? How do you restore dignity in places like hostels while managing competing priorities across the city? And most importantly, how do you do all of this in a coalition government where every decision requires negotiation?

Those are the questions that matter now. Because the truth is simple. Joburg already knows it is broken. Its residents are not waiting to be shocked, they are waiting for leadership that can move beyond pointing at the problem and into the difficult, detailed work of fixing it.

Until that happens, the outrage, no matter how justified, will remain just that ― a moment of performance.

Oliver Meth is a development and political communications strategist