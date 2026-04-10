SPIROS FATOUROS | 2026 will be defined by how well leaders anticipate risk

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The question facing business leaders is no longer whether risks such as a sudden spike in energy prices will materialise, but whether their organisations are prepared for when they do, says the writer.

Global risk is no longer a distant horizon. The threats that once appeared in the final chapters of strategic planning documents have moved to the first page of the boardroom agenda.

In early 2026 this shift was accelerated by the sudden Middle East crisis, transforming theoretical warnings into immediate operational disruptions.

Climate extremes and geopolitical volatility are disrupting supply chains today. Artificial intelligence is reshaping labour markets and competitive dynamics.

The question facing leaders is no longer whether these risks will materialise, but whether their organisations are prepared for when they do.

The World Economic Forum’s 2026 Global Risks Report captures this inflection point, describing the current era as an “Age of Competition”. It maps out a landscape characterised by turbulence, fragmentation and accelerating systemic shocks. Roughly half the experts surveyed expect a stormy outlook over the next two years, rising to 57% over the next decade.

The defining feature of today’s landscape is the way previously distinct risk categories have collapsed into one another. Technological acceleration, climate change and geostrategic shifts are no longer operating in parallel. They are converging and amplifying disruption across systems.

Awareness without action creates an illusion of preparedness that proves more dangerous than ignorance when disruption materialises

The current energy and maritime crisis, exacerbated by the conflict in the Middle East , demonstrates how decisively this shift has occurred. What begins as a regional geostrategic conflict rapidly cascades into global business interruption. We are seeing this play out in real-time: a disruption in one trade artery doesn’t only raise fuel prices, it causes a contagion across supply chains, leading to a critical lack of parts and industrial components that halts manufacturing thousands of kilometres away.

For South African organisations the exposure is acute and multi-layered. The rand’s structural vulnerability amplifies the pain of surging crude oil prices: when oil rises and the rand weakens simultaneously, the cost pass-through is compounded at every stage of the supply chain.

Critically, rising inflation is delaying anticipated interest rate cuts, pushing up the cost of capital precisely when businesses can least afford it. For an economy already forecast to grow at only 1.5% in 2026, these are not marginal pressures; they are material threats to the operating environment.

As risk has become more visible, risk frameworks have proliferated. Most large organisations now produce sophisticated risk maps and scenario analyses. Yet a critical gap has emerged between risk awareness and risk readiness.

The ability to identify a risk, such as “regional conflict”, does not equate to the capacity to withstand it. Awareness without action creates an illusion of preparedness that proves more dangerous than ignorance when disruption materialises. Many organisations remain configured for an era in which risks evolved gradually. In a world of compounding shocks, these assumptions no longer hold.

Preparedness is now measured by an organisation’s ability to absorb shocks, such as a sudden spike in energy costs or the loss of a primary logistics route, and continue operating under pressure.

Risk management must evolve from defensive compliance into strategic enablement

There is a tempting assumption in crisis management: that when the conflict ends, the pressure ends with it. The evidence suggests otherwise. Supply chain reroutes, elevated insurance markets and embedded input cost inflation don’t disappear when a ceasefire is signed. They linger, often for years.

The organisations that emerge strongest will not be those that wait for conditions to normalise, but those that use the recovery period itself as a strategic window to diversify supply bases, hedge energy costs and build liquidity buffers against prolonged rate pressure.

Risk management must evolve from defensive compliance into strategic enablement. The organisations most likely to thrive are those that treat risk as strategic intelligence rather than bureaucratic overhead.

In 2026 competitive advantage will belong to organisations that act on risk early and decisively. Anticipation demands committing resources before outcomes are certain, a challenge for organisations accustomed to waiting for clarity. Yet in an environment where risks are accelerating and compounding, waiting for certainty often means waiting too long.

This reality also elevates the importance of public-private collaboration. Many systemic risks cannot be addressed by individual organisations acting alone. They require co-ordination across sectors, alignment between regulators and industry and shared investment in resilience infrastructure.

• Fatouros is CEO of Marsh, Africa and South Africa.