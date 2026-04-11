ANDILE SANGQU | Reformed Transnet is on track for private sector participation

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The South African Association of Freight Forwarders has welcomed Transnet Freight Rail's approach to private parties to enter into a lease for the operation of the container line between Johannesburg and Durban. File photo.

Over the past two years we have laid a solid foundation for the repositioning of Transnet, and we are now firmly in the implementation and acceleration phase.

The reform initiatives we are pursuing are anchored in our Reinvent for Growth (R4G) strategy, which sets a clear pathway to transition Transnet from operational recovery to sustainable growth.

This will be achieved through enhanced operational efficiency, investment in key assets and equipment, implementation of the government’s freight policy reform initiative and the scaled implementation of private sector participation (PSP).

On the rail front, the vertical separation of Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (Trim) and Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) marked a decisive turning point.

Trim is now in advanced negotiations to conclude rail access agreements, with the first private operators expected to commence services in the 2026/27 financial year.

Progress on the ports side is equally significant. Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has concluded several terminal licence agreements with different terminal operators across our ports. Our strategic partnership in the form of a concession with International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) for the Durban Container Terminal Pier 2, now known as the Durban Gateway Terminal, represents a flagship PSP transaction. Following the successful resolution of legal processes, implementation of this transaction commenced on January 1 — signalling our ability to move complex transactions into execution.

This initiative is central to strengthening energy security as South Africa confronts a looming gas supply gap

The reform programme has also required Transnet to reimagine its future role — not only as a logistics operator but also as a strategic enabler of South Africa’s energy and industrial transition. The Zululand Energy Terminal exemplifies this shift. Structured as a joint venture between Vopak Terminal Durban and Transnet Pipelines, the agreement concluded in February 2025 enables the development and operation of South Africa’s first LNG import terminal at the Port of Richards Bay over a 25-year period.

This initiative is central to strengthening energy security as South Africa confronts a looming gas supply gap and the phased decommissioning of coal-fired power generation.

Key PSP transactions that we are pursuing in this financial year include the Richards Bay Dry Bulk Terminal, Ngqura Manganese Export Corridor, the container corridor concession and the establishment of a rolling stock leasing company (LeaseCo).

The LeaseCo transaction is at an advanced stage, with a request for proposals for its establishment expected to be issued in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The request for qualification for the Richards Bay Dry Bulk Terminal (RBDBT) PSP project was issued to the market in February 2026. RBDBT is a critical export gateway for South Africa’s bulk commodities, particularly chrome and magnetite. While the terminal has strong fundamentals and performance has improved significantly, sustained growth in volume throughput requires additional capital investment, modernised operating practices and enhanced efficiency across the value chain.

It is critical to establish a shared understanding of how PSP initiatives will be structured and implemented within the context of ongoing reforms and the pursuit of commercially sustainable outcomes.

The structure of each PSP transaction is unique due to its requirements and objectives. Equity control is not the sole pillar of these structures; we also consider the context of the overall commercial, regulatory and governance framework. The setting up of each structure seeks to reflect a deliberate balance between attracting private capital and expertise while sustaining Transnet’s involvement as a means of maximising South Africa’s export potential and to support economic growth and development. In all cases, transactions must be designed to maintain public oversight and compliance with existing regulatory requirements, specifically port licence and rail allocated slot conditions.

Importantly, operational and business control in each transaction is not determined by equity and percentage shareholding. As is common to concession structures, control is defined through governance arrangements, contractual rights and the allocation of operational responsibilities. These transactions are being structured to ensure that private partners have full management control to drive enhanced operational performance and investment in equipment.

It is important to emphasise that PSP transactions are being structured to ensure that operational efficiency and commercial competitiveness are not compromised. While Transnet operates within the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) framework, which provides the necessary governance and oversight, Transnet recognises that private sector efficiency is a key anchor of PSPs, particularly in relation to operational performance, technology and access to capital.

As we accelerate our engagement with the market on several priority PSP initiatives, we reaffirm our unequivocal commitment to executing these transactions with the highest standards of transparency, accountability and good governance.

Our strategic direction and operational intent are well aligned. We are accelerating reform, scaling up private sector participation and restoring the performance of South Africa’s logistics system — because when Transnet works, South Africa thrives.