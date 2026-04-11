EDITORIAL | New ball game for DA’s new leaders

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The DA held one of its most significant national, even historic, congresses this weekend, taking place under a new and rapidly changing political context, both here and globally.

For one thing, the DA is now a party in national government, via the GNU — which brings with it the added, shared responsibility of running the country, itself standing in contrast to its historical role as an opposition party.

For another, the party is expected to emerge from the congress with a more diverse leadership cohort. The newly elected leaders, including the new federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, are expected to mostly be in their mid-thirties to early forties.

It will be a challenge of keeping the traditional support base while simultaneously try to attract new supporters

To meet the challenges of the changing political environment, it became imperative for the party to renew and make itself more relevant to an electorate that is increasingly getting younger, important for its future growth prospects.

We can, of course, expect a redefinition of the relationship between the DA and other GNU parties, especially the ANC, with Hill-Lewis already having given notice of his intention to not be accused by critics of being too co-operative with the GNU majority party and its president.

Hill-Lewis and his newly elected co-leaders will have a mammoth task to show how differently they can run and grow the blue party from the previous generation of leaders, as well as juggling the dual role of being simultaneously an opposition and a GNU insider party. It will be a challenge of keeping the traditional support base while simultaneously try to attract new supporters.